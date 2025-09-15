



British Fighter Jets will carry out aviation defense missions through Poland to fight Russia's air threats, including drones, as part of the Natos Eastern Sentry Mission.

The Royal Air Force Typhoon will join Allied forces, including Denmark, France and Germany, to strengthen the defense and suppression of NATOS along the eastern side.

A few days after the Russian drone invaded the Polish sovereignty, it further violated Putin's NATO infringement and Russian drones by Russian drones during the weekend.

The typhoon is operated by Lincoln Shira's RAF Coningssby and is expected to start a mission that crosses Poland in the future. RAF Brize Norton will be supported by RAF Voyager Air-to-Air Quality Film Aircraft.

Following the meeting of the North Western Council on Wednesday, September 10, the British and Allies discussed the situation in accordance with the Polish consultation request in accordance with Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. Allies expressed their solidarity with Poland.

The new era of threats to strengthen Russia's violation of airspace requires a new era of defense, which has given the biggest increase in defense spending at 2.6%of GDP since the end of the Cold War until April 2027.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Russia's reckless behavior is a direct threat to European security and violations of international law, so the UK will support NATOS's efforts to strengthen the eastern side through Dongbu Centry.

This aircraft is not only a show of power, but also is essential to prevent invasion, secure NATO airspace, and protect national security and security of allies.

We will continue to be firm in our support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin until there is just and continuous peace.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

Russian behavior is reckless, dangerous and unprecedented. They play a role in strengthening NATO's unity. Just as we are standing with Ukraine, we will be with the Polish NATO allies in the face of Russian invasion.

The UK is doing its best to play its role in Eastern Sentry, and we are further enhancing our military position in terms of Natos Eastern.

Our high -end typhoon fighter jet will stop Russia's invasion and defend the NATOS airspace if necessary, making the UK the foundation of plans for strong changes in Korea and abroad.

The promise of UKS, which helps NATO to defend all inches of the Allied territory, is not shaken. The British army plays an extensive role in supporting NATO and Atlantic security as part of Natos Forward Land Forces in Estonia's permanent British troops. For the last 18 months, RAF has deployed typhoon jets in Poland and Romania to protect NATO airspace.

The RAF typhoon will join the Danish F-16, France Raffal Le and Germany Euro Fight.

The typhoon is equipped with high -end sensors and weapons systems, ideal for detecting, monitoring and intercepting potential air threats. They form the foundation of UKS. UKS quick response alarm forces that are ready to cope with all threats to UK AIRPACE 24/7. This aviation defense mission to Poland improves the security of the NATOS airspace and does not affect existing RAF promises, including defense of the UK sky.

