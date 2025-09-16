Trump announces the second American strike against the so -called Venezuela drug boats





Washington – President Trump announced on Monday that the US military had made a second strike against the so -called Venezuelan “narcoterrorists” in international waters.

The president declared in an article on Truth Social that the strike had killed three “male terrorists” which he accused of having transported illicit drugs. The message included a video that seemed to show a strike on a boat. He did not specify where the strike took place, except to say that it was in the area of ​​responsibility of the Southern Command, which covers the Caribbean Sea and South America.

“Be notified – if you carry drugs that can kill Americans, we chase you!” Mr. Trump wrote.

A screenshot of an alleged Venezuelan drug boat seen in a video published by President Trump on Truth Social on Monday September 15, 2025. President Trump / Truth Social

The strike took place on Monday morning, said the president.

The president told journalists on Monday that “we have evidence” that the passengers of the boat transported drugs.

“All you have to do is look at the cargo that was … splashed throughout the ocean. Large bags of cocaine and fentanyl everywhere,” said Trump.

The attack occurred two weeks after the president said that the soldiers had struck another alleged medicine boat in the Caribbean. Trump said 11 people had been killed in this strike. The boat seemed to be turned when it was hit, CBS News previously reported.

Trump said on Monday that his administration also planned to “stop” drug cartels that transported illicit drugs on land “in the same way as we stopped the boats.”

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have achieved involvement in recent weeks, while the Trump administration accuses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his government of collaboration with gangs and drug cartels – an accusation of Venezuela denied. Last month, the Trump administration doubled the Maduro's capture of criminal accusations at 50 million dollars.

The United States has strengthened forces in recent weeks near the Caribbean, where there are now seven or eight warships, according to defense officials. Several F-35 of the Marine Corps also began to arrive in Porto Rico during the weekend, according to a defense official, part of the 10 F-35 who, according to administration officials, would deploy in the region.

The United States has deployed several naval ships in the waters of Venezuela from last month. The Maduro government has described the naval deployment of “absolutely criminal and bloody threat” and moved to deploy troops on its coast.

The Venezuelans fighter planes stole near an American naval ship twice earlier this month, in what officials of the Ministry of Defense described to CBS News as a “strength show” and a “chicken game”.

On Saturday, Venezuela accused the United States of getting on board and entering a fishing boat for eight hours. The South American country has described the movement as “direct provocation” and accused the Trump administration of seeking a claim to oust the Maduro regime. There is no indication that the United States is preparing an imminent strike on Venezuelan territory.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.

