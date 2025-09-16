



A new drone production plant will open in Swindon, creating 1,000 high -skilled British jobs, and the government offers a change plan.

The new factory operated by Tekever will be announced by Secretary of Defense John Healey. The plant is scheduled to open in 2026 and will create Swindon as the center of British drone manufacturing, creating skilled jobs and apprentices and showing the government's defense dividends.

Swindon has historical historical ties to help produce Super Marine Spitfa Ear in World War II, which will now bring large -scale production of Tekever platforms to the UK, including the Royal Air Forces Stormshroud.

This means that government investments in the UK defense industry reached $ 37.7 billion last year and the launch of the defense industry strategy, which will ensure that the defense engine creates an engine for growth, allowing communities across the UK to raise their income and invest more money in pockets through new jobs.

In May, Prime Minister Keir StarMer presented an additional 19 million investments by the royal air force to TEKEVERS AR3 Stormshroud Drones to emphasize the government's support for its defense technology. At the beginning of the full -fledged invasion of Russia in 2022, the UK purchased 27 million TEKEVER DRONEs, including Ukrainestners, including Ukrainester, including attacks from 227 million TEKEVER DRONES. Ukraine. The drone has been widely used to destroy highly advanced Russian aviation defense systems.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

This new factory is a clear demonstration that the government is defending engines for the growth of the United Kingdom.

Tekevers' expansion will strengthen the defense supply chain by bringing high skilled jobs and the world's best drone manufacturing to Swindon.

By supporting the British defense industry, we strengthen our economy and national security.

TEKEVERS NEW FACILITY is the fourth location in the UK and is the largest position to date.

254,000 square feet will support full drone production life from fast prototyping to manufacturing and research and development.

We will bring the core production of the AR5 Unmanned Aerial System to the UK for the first time and expand our existing work on the AR3 platform.

This is based on the next step of the Tekevers strategic investment program over -match designed to change UKS defense by accelerating the innovation of AI and autonomy based on the acquisition of West Wales Airport.

TEKEVERS arrives at Swindon to foster advanced technology hubs, induce comprehensive growth, and unlock new opportunities for local talent and supply network.

Karl Brew, director of TEKEVER Defense, said:

Our decision to establish a new facility in Swindon reflects the devotion to the ambition of Tekevers and the UK and 400 million excess match programs.

This site will play a central role in the production of the new AR3 EVO system and creating up to 1,000 high -level jobs over the next five years.

This investment will provide high -end sovereign ability through close partnerships with the UK defense ecosystem.

