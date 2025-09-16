



At a time when its leadership is in question and its mission challenged, the Congress Library appointed a new American poet Laureat: the very honored author and translator Arthur Sze.

The library announced on Monday that Sze, 74, was appointed to a one -year term, from this fall. The author of 12 poetry collections and recipient last year of a lifelong price of the library, he succeeds Ada Limn, who had served for three years. The previous winners also include Joy Harjo, Louise Glck and Billy Collins.

Speaking during a recent zoom interview with the Associated Press, Sze recognized some doubts when Rob Casper, who heads the Poetry and Literature Center library, called him in June to become the next winner. He was wondering about the level of responsibilities and worried about the upheaval since Donald Trump dismissed the congress librarian, Carla Hayden, in May. After thinking about it overnight, he recalled Casper and accepted happily.

I think it was an opportunity to give something to poetry, to something I spent my life, he explained, speaking from his home to Santa Fe, New Mexico. So many people helped me along the way. Poetry just helped me grow, in every way.

Szes' new work begins during a tumultuous year for the library, a 200-year-old non-partisan institution that has a huge archive of books published in the United States. Trump suddenly dismissed Hayden after conservative activists accused him of imposing an awakening program, the criticism that the president often expressed as he seeks radical changes to the Kennedy Center, the Museums of Smithsonian and other cultural institutions.

Haydens Einster was strongly criticized by the Democrats of Congress, the leaders of the library and the learned community and former winners such as Limn and Harjo. This has also led to a debate on which has the power to decide on an interim replacement.

Although the White House announced that it had appointed the general by-procurer, Todd Blanche, as an acting librarian, daily operations are managed by a long-standing official at the library, Robert Randolph Newlen. Events such as the annual national book festival continued without interruption or revision.

The winners are prohibited from taking political positions, although tradition was raped in 2003 when Collins publicly declared its objections to President George W Bushs to wage war against Iraq.

Newlen is identified in the Monday announcement as an acting librarian, a position for which he was in accordance with the directives of the institutions. He praised Sze, whose influences go from ancient Chinese poets to Wallace Stevens, for his distinctly American portraits of southwest landscapes and for his great formal innovation.

The official title of SZES is the poet Laureat consultant in poetry, a change of name of 1985 of a position established in 1937 as a consultant in poetry at the Congress Library. The mission is loosely defined as a kind of literary ambassador, to raise national conscience to a greater appreciation of reading and writing poetry. The initiatives have included the favorite poem project of Robert Pinskys, for which the public would share reflections on the works of their choice, and Limns you are here, which included poetry facilities in national parks.

Sze wants to focus on a passion by going back more than half a century to its first cycle years to the translation of the University of California in Berkeley. He remembers having read certain editions in the English language of Chinese poetry, finding the work obsolete and going out with and deciding to translate a part of it itself, write the Chinese characters and engage with them at a much deeper level than expected. Besides his own poetry, he published The Silk Dragon: Translations from the Chinese.

I personally learned my own poetry writing profession by translating poetry, said the son of Chinese immigrants from New York. I often think that people consider poetry to be intimidating or difficult, which is not necessarily true. And I think that a way to deepen the appreciation of poetry is to approach it by translation.

