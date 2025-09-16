



President Donald Trump said the US military destroyed an alleged Venezuelan drug ship traveling in international waters on the United States.

Trump said on Monday that three men were killed in the attack on “violent drug trafficking cartels”. He provided no evidence that the boat was carrying drugs.

Shortly before, his Venezuelan counterpart Nicols Maduro said that Caracas would defend himself against us “assault”, calling the best diplomat in America Marco Rubio the “Lord of Death and War”.

Tensions between the two countries have intensified after the United States has deployed warships in the South Caribbean on what the officials said they were counter-narcotic operations, making a strike that killed 11 people.

“This morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a second kinetic strike against drug trafficking cartels and extraordinarily violent identified narcoterrorists,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels are a threat to US national security.”

The message also included a video of almost 30 seconds, which seemed to show a ship in an exploding water and then radiant in flames.

Speaking later from the Oval Office, Trump said the United States had recorded evidence and evidence that boats belonged to narco-terrorist groups.

“All you have to do is look at the cargo – it has been splashed throughout the ocean – large bags of cocaine and fentanyl everywhere,” he said. “We recorded them. It was very prudent, because we know you, people, we will be very cautious.”

Trump continued by saying that drug trafficking in the United States has decreased under recent efforts, but admitted that the drugs entered the country on the ground.

“We are telling the cartels right now, we will also stop them,” he said.

Rubio had defended the first attack on a boat on Monday which was carrying drugs from Venezuela, which killed the 11 people on board, saying that Washington had “a 100%loyalty and certainty” that the ship was involved in traffic in the United States.

“What should start is that some of these boats have to explode,” he said during an interview on Fox News. He added that Maduro represented “a direct national security” threat “of the United States because of its alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Later Monday, Maduro said that relations with the United States had “been destroyed by their bomb threats.”

“We went from a period of battered relationships to completely broken relationships”.

The Venezuelan president said that the government would “fully” exercise “his” legitimate right to defend himself “.

Legal experts previously declared to the BBC that the deadly strike of the first ship in international waters may have raped international human rights and maritime law.

Asked by a journalist on Sunday if the United States “would now begin to strike on Venezuela continental”, Trump replied: “We will see what is happening”.

Addressing the journalists of New Jersey, the president said that Venezuela “sent us their gang members, their drug traffickers and their drugs”.

He said maritime traffic in the South of the Caribbean had considerably reduced “since the first strike”.

Experts raised questions about the legality of the September 2 attack on the alleged drug boat, saying that he may have raped international law.

Venezuela responded by piloting two F-16 fighter planes on an American navy destroyer two days later.

It led Trump to warn that all the Venezuelan jets putting “we in a dangerous situation” would be slaughtered.

After a brief lull, tensions again increased on Saturday when the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvn Gil accused US forces of climbing a Venezuelan ship.

Gil said the ship he described as a “small and harmless” fishing boat, had been seized “illegally and hostile” for eight hours.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegedly alleged that those who had ordered the crisis “in search of an incident to justify the climbing of war in the Caribbean, in order to change the regime” in Caracas.

The United States, and many other nations, including the United Kingdom, did not recognize Maduro's re-election in July 2024, pointing to evidence collected by the opposition using independent observers showing that its rival, Edmundo Gonzlez, had won the election with a landslide.

US officials have also accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel called the Suns cartel and offer an $ 50 million award (37 million) for information leading to their capture.

Maduro denied allegations and accused the United States of an “imperialist decision” to deposit it.

He called on the Venezuelans to enlist in the militia, a force made up of civilians which, in the past, have been used mainly to increase figures during political gatherings and parades.

Public sector workers said they had been pressure to join the militia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2jel4gyezo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos