



South Korea will examine any human rights violations against Korean nationals working for a Hyundai factory in Georgia, the presidential spokesperson for Seoul said on Monday.

More than 300 South Korean citizens were detained for about a week, before being released and returning home later.

As part of the RAID, the largest of its kind since the repression of American president Donald Trump against immigration and customs application (ICE), arrested 475 factory workers, most of them in South Korea, who would have overvalued their visas or detention permits that did not allow them to do a manual work.

Images of the arrests have led to criticism in South Korea, with Seoul who repatriating workers almost a week after their arrest, and the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung saying that arrests could discourage future investments in the United States.

South Korea unions have demanded official apologies from Trump for arrests. The incident aroused indignation across the country, especially after Seoul promised to make major investments in the United States in July to avoid massive rates threatened by Trump.

How did President Trump react?

President Trump said he didn't want to “scare” investors and that foreign workers sent to the United States are “welcome”.

“I do not want to scare or disinpise investments,” published the American leader on his social account Truth, adding circumstances to temporarily allow foreign experts in the United States to support the development of “extremely complex products” such as fleas, semiconductors, computers and trains.

“We welcome (foreign experts), we welcome their employees, and we are ready to say proudly that we will learn from them and that we will do even better than in their own” game '' in the not too distant future, “said Trump, without pointing to specific political changes that would make the United States a less intimidating place for foreign workers.

Published by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-probes-rights-violations-in-us-factory-raid/a-73996953

