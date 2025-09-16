



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Monday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the United States Ally Qatar gathered the leaders of the other Arab nations for a summit to issue a unified sentence of the Israeli fringke last week targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital.

On Sunday, President Trump urged Netanyahu's government to be “very careful” after the air strike in Doha.

“They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar was a great ally for the United States,” Trump told Morristown Airport journalists in New Jersey.

Speaking on Monday alongside Rubio, Netanyahu praised the Trump administration for his international support and more and more unique to Israel's tactics in his current war against Hamas – which has long been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel and the European Union – in the Gaza Strip.

“Your presence here sends a clear message today that America is held with Israel,” said Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serve his hand during a visit to the Western wall tunnels, under the Saint Jewish site, in the old town of Jerusalem, September 14, 2025. Nathan Howard / Pool / AFP / Getty

The Israeli leader vigorously defended last week's strike in Doha, saying that Israeli fighter planes targeted the senior Hamas leaders responsible for the terrorist attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023 which killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 other hostages in Gaza.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed, but that Israel had not killed its planned objectives – of the higher members of the group's political negotiation team, which has long been based in Doha, with the knowledge and support of Israel and the United States

Rubio, in a hurry to respond to Doha's anger during the strike last week, told journalists at the press conference with Netanyahu only “we have solid relations with our Gulf allies … We were engaged with them in a coherent way before what happened and after what happened”.

“Regardless of what has happened, the reality is that we still have 48 hostages. We always have Hamas which holds hostages from Gaza and uses civilians as human shields … As long as they are there, there will be no peace in this region,” said Rubio.

A senior State Department official told CBS News on Monday that Rubio will go to Qatar after his visit to Israel, before flying to the United Kingdom for President Trump's state visit.

Addressing journalists on Saturday at Joint Base Andrews before his departure, Rubio said he would speak with Netanyahu to “better understand what their plans progressed”.

“What happened. Obviously, we were not satisfied with this. The president was not satisfied,” said Rubio, referring to the strike in Doha. “Now, we have to go ahead and understand what comes next. Because at the end of the day, when everything is said and done, there is always a group called Hamas, which is an evil group that still has weapons and terrorizing.”

Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani published a new condemnation of the attack on Israel on Sunday, and called “for the international community to stop his double standards and punish Israel for his crimes”.

This image of document provided by the Qatar Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows the Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, presiding over a preparatory meeting in Doha, on September 14, 2025, before an Arab Islamic summit. Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP / Getty

Qatar is an ally of the key United States and has long welcomed the largest American military base in the Middle East, the Al-Udeid air base, where there are thousands of American troops.

A familiar source with discussions at the Arab and Muslim emergency in Doha in Doha in Doha told CBS News on Monday that a project resolution would be condemned, the “hostile acts of Israel, including genocide, ethnic cleaning, [and] Famine “in Gaza, which, it will be said, threatens” the perspectives of peace and coexistence “in the region.

An image of a document provided by the Qatar Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows a preparatory meeting in Doha on September 14, 2025, before an Arab Islamic summit chaired by the Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP / Getty

Israel vehemently denied several accusations according to which his war in Gaza is equivalent to a genocide against the Palestinians, arguing that his military campaign is only against Hamas activists whom he accuses of putting civilians in danger by using them as human shields.

The familiar source with the Declaration of the Doha Summit declared that the resolution would call “the international community to coordinate efforts to impose international sanctions in Israel – suspended the supply of weapons, ammunition and military material, and to review diplomatic and economic relations – to stop their crimes against the Palestinian people and attacks in regional countries.”

The War of Israel killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in the almost two years since the start, according to the Ministry of Health of Hamas in Gaza, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel rejects this figure but has not offered its own estimate and does not allow foreign journalists to enter Gaza and operate independently.

The United Nations consider the Directorate of the Ministry of Health of Gazan the most reliable information available on the number of war dead.

Last month, Israel said Gaza City, the largest population center in the Palestinian territory, a “dangerous combat zone” and a bastion of Hamas. In recent days, Israeli military forces have increased an aerial assault on the city, overthrowing several other high -rise buildings on Sunday in what was already an apocalyptic landscape.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes which struck and destroy several high -rise buildings and towers in Gaza City, Gaza, September 14, 2025. Abdalhkem Abu Riash / Anadolu / Getty

The United Nations General Assembly voted massively on Friday to support a two -state solution to the Israeli -Palestinian conflict – the long -standing appeal for an independent Palestinian State to create alongside Israel as part of a negotiated peace agreement, which has been a cornerstone of American foreign policy for decades.

President Trump, who previously expressed his support for a solution to two states, has more recently moved his administration from membership in this objective, despite an increase in international support for the Palestinian State.

Israel and the United States were among the 10 countries which voted against the resolution, and before the vote, Netanyahu reiterated the position of his government according to which “there will be no Palestinian state”.

The United Nations resolution also condemned the alleged attacks of Israel against civilians and civil infrastructure in Gaza and its “seat and famine, which produced a devastating humanitarian disaster and a protection crisis”.

The non -binding resolution, which 142 nations supported, also called for the release of all the remaining Israeli hostages and described a vision in which the Palestinian authority, which currently partially administers the West Bank occupied by Israel, would govern and control the whole Palestinian territory, with an administrative committee of transition immediately established under its umbrella after a ceasefire in Gaza.

“In the context of the end of the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its reign in Gaza and put its arms to the Palestinian Authority,” said the declaration.

Crisis in the Middle East more Emmet Lyons

Emmet Lyons is editor -in -chief of the press office at CBS News London Bureau, coordinating and producing stories for all CBS new platforms. Before joining CBS News, Emmet worked as a producer at CNN for four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-qatar-trump-rubio-netanyahu-gaza-hamas-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos