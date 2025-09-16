I fled Iran through a small boat -then flew to England | News British





Before arriving in the UK next to the plane, travel from Airan to Europe included a dangerous boat intersection.

A few days after the arrival, I woke up in the bedroom of a relative in London.

I kept waiting for returning from Greece or traveling, but the smell of Iranian cars and Farsi in the next room remained. I was able to even call my parents who called for updating my progress when I settled.

Finally, I was safe.

I arrived on a plane in Greece in October 2018. After baking from the hydro of immigration officials, I was able to go to arrive and reunite with my family.

It is difficult to explain that relief is unbelievable that it is so simple.

I experienced a safe and safe route before I arrived in the UK on a plane, and traveling from Iran to Europe included a dangerous boat intersection. That's why the government is worried about temporarily suspending new applications for family unification.

I grew up in Iran and had an ordinary and happy childhood with my beloved family.

As I got older, I was good at school and wanted to be a dentist. But the situation has changed, and staying in Iran is not safe.

For my safety, I had to leave quickly. I had no time to say goodbye or say goodbye to others, except in my backpack.

I ran away mainly on walking or swimming, and I depended entirely on smugglers. Some people treated me well, and not many others.

The most dangerous part was the intersection from Turkey to Greece. The smugglers took our group and attempted a river lines that were not tested.

Ali (Ali Ghaderi) never forgets the image of the water that brings people.

We walked for several hours until we arrived at the river. We were with pregnant women and children and obviously not safe.

When we left that night, the boat was almost sinking immediately. So I and some strong swimmers went out and decided to push the boat to the coast.

By miracle, I made it on the other side, but everyone was not so lucky. Never forget the image of the water that brings people. I have no idea what happened to them and try not to think about it.

I stayed in Greece for about a year and at first I was happy there.

Honestly, I would have stayed there. But anti -immigrant sentiment rose, and there was a police crackdown on the local immigrants and the police's police.

ALI points out that a safe path proves how life saves life (Figure: ALI GHADERI)

One of those gangs attacked me on the street and said they would kill me again. I was scared and felt unwanted, and I should just disappear.

At that time, I was volunteering with other charity organizations that support people in refugees and migration backgrounds. Through that, I heard about my way to England through family unification.

We applied for this plan, collected evidence and cooperated with a professional lawyer. A few months later, I was accepted. A few months later, I was on a plane in London.

The difference between my two experiences is day and night. Safe, legitimate, and humanitarian paths have been found to be fatal to some passengers compared to the dangerous secret intersections on the boat too small at the dead night.

I am grateful for the opportunity I have, but I am guilty of having a safe way. Many people have to take the risk of having a dangerous trip.

There are few safe paths that come to the UK today. The program began to help Syrian, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukrainians. And now the family unification has been suspended until the spring of 2026.

Removing a safe path is the number of small boat intersections we can see today. This dangerous and irregular journey can be reduced.

The safe path is for life.

That's why I try to return it. During the epidemic, I volunteered to help the neighbors who are protected by volunteers to distribute food.

Through this, I realized that I needed an organization operated by those who pursue refugees and asylums.

So in 2022, I established a Babylonian immigrant project to become a community where the marginalized young people can get creative skills and feel as if they have made friends.

People will always move the country. You can't stop the people coming here when they run away for their lives and when there's a reason to find a sanctuary in England.

Therefore, do not punish immigrants through irregular paths. Instead, provide a desperate need for safe and legal alternatives.

