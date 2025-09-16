Google owners reveal 5 billion AI investment in the UK before Trump's visit.





The US administration has pressed the UK to wave digital service taxes for companies, including Google this year, but is not expected to appear in this week's announcement.

In the next 24 hours, billions of British investments are expected from the US Giants.

Analysts said the pounds have been strengthened for the expectation of this change and the flow of US investment.

Yesterday's owner of Google's owner Alphabet became the fourth company with more than 3TN in terms of the total stock market value and joined other technology giants NVIDIA, Microsoft and Meta.

Google's share price surged last month after the US court decided not to order the company's breakup.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai succeeded in making the company as “AI First”, “the performance is the performance that caused the metrics,” PORAT said.

Until this summer, Google was behind a new company like Openai despite pioneering major research on large language models.

There was concern about the energy use and environmental impact of data centers around the world.

Porat said the facility would be air cooling instead of water -cooled. The fever said, “It is captured and relocated in schools and homes with heat heated.”

Google signed a contract with Shell to supply “95% carbon energy” to the UK investment.

In the United States, the Trump administration suggested that the power demand for the AI ​​data center should be returned using carbon -intensive energy sources.

PORAT said Google continued to do his best to build our renewable energy, but “the wind is not blowing and the sun does not shine every hour.”

Energy efficiency is built into “all aspects of AI” microchips, models and data centers, but it is important to “modernize” to “modernize” to balance excessive dose.

When asked about the fear of the AI ​​-induced graduate school, Porat also said that her company spent a lot of time, focusing on the challenge of AI jobs.

“It will be naive to assume that there is no disadvantage … If the company uses AI to find efficiency, you will not see the UK or the economy.”

But she added a new industry, opened a new door, and added: nursing and radiation:

“Each of us has to start using AI, so we can realize how to be afraid and in contrast to what you see in the side job, which can help you do what you are doing.”

