Study of Johns Hopkins: Newborn male circumcision rates in the United States fell between 2012 and 2022





Scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of male circumcision – the surgical elimination of the foreskin of the penis – dates back hundreds of years to the observations made by the doctors of their circumcised patients. More recently, research has continued to confirm that the procedure reduces penile inflammation, urinary tract infections and the acquisition of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, such as genital herpes and HPV (known to cause oral, cervical and penalty cancers).

In response to evidence, the World Health Organization (2007), the American Academy of Pediatrics (2012) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018) have all recommended that male babies be circumcised for life health services.

However, a new study by researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reveals that the rates of neonatal male circumcision (NMC) in the United States decreased by almost 5% in the 10 years which followed the declaration of the American Academy of Pediatrics in favor of the practice.

The results are reported today in a Jama pediatric research letter.

“We have reviewed more than 1.5 million American hospitalizations of male newborns, aged 0 to 28 days, from the period 2012 to 2022, and found that the overall prevalence of hospitalizations where neonatal male circumcision was carried out considerably, from 54.1% to 49.3%”. “Decreases have been observed in most patient and hospital subgroups, including whites – a group with traditionally high circumcision rates – where circumcisions fell 5.3% during the decade studied.”

While the number of white male babies receiving circumcisions decreased (65.3% in 2012 and 60.0% in 2022), the study showed the prevalence of NMC in blacks (64.9% to 66.1%) and Hispanic newborns (21.2% to 21.0%) remained stable in the same period. There have been decreases for Asian or Pacific islanders (39.7% to 37.5%) and Amerindians (44.2% to 40.9%).

The highest new income codes in the United States and those whose families had private insurance had the highest NMC rates, but experienced the largest reductions (59.4% to 51.1% and 64.2% to 56.3%, respectively) during the 10-year study period.

“Based on our results, we believe that several factors can contribute to the decline in the number of circumcised newborns,” explains Tobian.

Among the factors listed by researchers, there is parental distrust of medical advice.

“Despite overwhelming evidence that neonatal male circumcisions offer health benefits, increasing public skepticism in the United States to medical recommendations can lead more parents to choose not to be circumcised their sons,” said Tobian.

Another factor can be cultural influences, explains Tobian. “The Hispanics – the ethnic group which historically reports the prevalence of the lowest circumcision – is also the largest increasing population in the United States; Consequently, the overall circumcision rate is biased downwards, ”he says.

“Finally, in 2011, a year before the start of our study period, 17 states had ended the coverage of Medicaid for neonatal routine male circumcisions,” explains Tobian. “This has probably created obstacles to these services for low -income families during the decade that we have analyzed.”

The study of the Johns Hopkins Medicine / Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health used data from 2012 to 2022 of the children's database, a set of national representative data of American pediatric hospitalizations produced every three years by the Federal Agency for Research and the Quality of Health Care.

With Tobian, members of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine research team are the main author of the Ping Yang study, MHS; The author of the co-ennior study Mary Grabowski, Ph.D.; And Thomas Quinn, members of the MD team of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are Eshan Patel, Ph.D., and Xianming Zhu, Mhs

The study was partially supported by the subsidy R01DK131926 of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Renal Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Tobian Reports receiving other subsidies from the National Institutes of Health and the US Department of Defense during the management of the Jama pediatrics study. None of the other authors had disclosure of conflict of interest to report.

