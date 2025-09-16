



The United States and China are expected to hold a second day of commercial talks in Spain in the midst of efforts to defuse tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

US and Chinese officials will meet on Monday at the Palais de Santa Cruz in Madrid in their last attempt to conclude a complete trade agreement after months of trade in tit-for-tat between the teams.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

Managers, led by the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice-Minister, He Lifeng, held around six hours of talks on Sunday.

The talks, which should take place until Wednesday, come when relations between Washington and Beijing continue to be disturbed by differences in trade, including the purchase of Russian oil Chinese.

President Donald Trumps The Administration pushed the American allies to impose rates raised on China and India on their Russian oil purchases in order to put pressure on Russia to end his war in Ukraine.

In an article on social networks during the weekend, Trump said that NATO countries should impose prices up to 100% on Chinese products until the end of the war.

China has a strong control, and even adhesion, on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this catch, said Trump on his social platform of truth.

Trump has already increased the rate of price on Indian products to 50% to repel New Delhi from Moscow, but so far has not targeted China for its oil purchases.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi seemed to have struck Washingtons' efforts to punish countries buying Russian oil, saying the sanctions would only complicate the situation in Ukraine.

Wangs' comments came while the Chinas Ministry of Commerce launched two new investigations in the American flea sector, one day after the US trade ministry added 23 additional Chinese entities to its limited commercial list.

Translections in Spain also intervened before a deadline on Wednesday for the Chinese company Bytedance to stay with Tiktok or face a ban on the video sharing application in the United States.

Trump three times delayed the application of the ban, which was included in the legislation adopted by the US Congress last year with bipartisan support.

The US and Chinese officials met for the last time in July in Stockholm, Sweden, after talks in London and Geneva, Switzerland, May and June, respectively.

During their last meeting, the parties agreed to extend a previous break on prices up to 145% for 90 other days.

Under the truce, the United States billed an obligation of 30% on Chinese products, while American products are subject to a 10% tax.

Heiwai Tang, director of the ASIA Global Institute of Hong Kong, said that neither Washington nor Beijing are currently much encouraged to retreat from the trade war.

China has rare earths and the manufacturing capacity that the United States needs, while the United States has the market that China cannot easily replace with another. So both have a negotiation power against each other, Tang told Al Jazeera.

Tang said he expects Trump to give up the prices at a given time when the price increase became a problem in the United States.

The question is when, he said.

Economists are not good to predict the exact calendar of events. If you ask me, it will be very likely that the two parties will lower the prices on each other in less than a year.

Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore, said that she had modest expectations for talks.

If they can group something together, I think they will try to promise to solve Tiktok by the end of Trumps. The extension of the deadline less than this only makes deadlines that are also problematic, Elms told Al Jazeera in Alms.

A key element in the agenda, Elms said, is probably a long-term summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, perhaps on the touch of the South Korea octobobres summit.

I think there is a strong interest in bringing Trump and Xi together in a few weeks, she said.

This is likely to be up to the agenda on both sides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2025/9/15/us-china-talk-trade-amid-threats-over-russian-oil-tiktok-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos