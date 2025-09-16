



Blackstone, a private equity giant who owns LEGO Land's stake and owns the UK's real estate, will promise to invest 10 billion in British assets for the next 10 years during President Trump's visit to Trump this week.

SKY NEWS has learned that the investment group will reveal its promises as part of a structured announcement to return the interest of the economic relationship between the UK and the United States.

President Trump's arrival in England will oppose the enthusiastic political background with Lord Mandelson's plunder as an US ambassador to the ties with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein.

The ministers have already begun to announce billions of pounds of partnerships in sectors such as financial services and nuclear power, and additional transactions have been made in areas including artificial intelligence.

According to a person who is familiar with the plan, BLACKSTONE's promise to British investment for the UK investment over the next 10 years forms a $ 50 billion European splendor announced by the company in June.

The figure will include private equity purchases and other types of investment.

A source close to the company said that he agreed to invest in the amount following the DOWNING STREET officials led by Varun Chandra, a business adviser of Sir Keir Starmer.

Blackstone has been one of the largest investors in British companies for decades and has won 4.9 million acquisitions against Warehouse Reit, a logistics company listed in London last week.

Last week, the southern water was banned from the delivery of water tankers to the national real estate owned by Stephen Schwarzman, a billionaire of Blackstone.

SKY NEWS said last week that Schwarzman would be one of the companies that accompanied President Trump in his main visit.

Blackstone, which manages assets of about $ 1.2TRN, refused to comment.

