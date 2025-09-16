



Donald Trump repeatedly described Keir Starmer as a good person and away from the attack on the British prime minister by other American figures, such as Elon Musk.

But one of the many known unknowns of Trump's visit is what kind of Trump will appear when the microphone is in front of it.

The president of the United States is often a bundle of contradiction. During the first week of 2018, most British diplomats said they were a picture of caress, but he took himself to interview with the sun that insulted Teresa May, and Boris Johnson would create a great prime minister. He did not know that he might have caused a crime.

STARMER is a host, and as a host, Trump Trump will smile and endure everything that makes his way to the possibility of a British media free state, Palestinian state, immigration, or reforms that can lead to the next government of the UK. One thing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows is that the normal state of visiting does not apply.

More loose mooring is that the former British Ambassador is absent from Washington Peter Mandelson, and he has been dismissed with Jeffrey Epstein. Ambassadors are known to personally visit all sites of all stops when visiting the state. Their job is to see a round corner for things that can be literally literally. Sir Mandelson, a stutterer for details, would have overcome all the angles of the main visit with Buckingham Palace and the White House. Fortunately, most of them were kicked out a few weeks ago. But a few days before the visit, his knowledge of the Trump administration's atmosphere will be missed.

After a preliminary rescued contract for official charm and technology and nuclear cooperation, Starmer must choose a way to consume limited political capital. The two most urgent two foreign policy issues are a problem that the United Kingdom and the United States cannot agree. Israel is a future relationship with the Arab world and a threat to Europe and Ukraine in Vladimir Putin. But it is the latter to hope that Starmer will progress.

Jonathan Powell, a UKS National Security Adviser, was now glimpse of the current Downing Street accident. Putin Sports is judo. He loves to balance the behavior by reaction. He likes to have an option. He said he would take it if we could close his choice and leave only one.

The main message we must send is the true pressure to be persuaded. [Putin] If he does not get peace, the war will continue for a long time. His summer campaign has already failed, the Russian economic status is not good, and the entire economy is a war economy. If we can apply the pressure that the US president talks about the sanctions and the tariffs he put in India, we can bring him to the table.

Powell, however, blamed whether the latest suggestion for sanctions was serious and whether it was a smoke screen to do nothing. After months and months of patience, Trump has begun a new prerequisite for the past two weeks before the United States has been sanctioned in large quantities. He said that it would only do so if all NATO countries, including Turkey, stopped Russian energy income and punished China with a tariff of 50% -100% for Russian energy income. Trump has already had 25%tariffs on India, another great importer of Russian energy.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who spent a lot of time to mix Europe and the United States on Sunday, explained on Sunday. It is time for Europeans to follow President Trump. If China and India change the practices of Putin, the war will end.

Starmer plans to test Trump about whether China's tariffs that rupture China-European trade will stop trading. If Trump demands the ban on Russian crude oil imports from Hungary and Slovakia or requires fuel imports made from Russian crude oil purified in third countries such as India, sanctions may still be possible. The ban on maritime Russian crude oil has already reduced EUS Russian oil imports by 90%, but Hungary and Slovakia still imports it through the pipeline.

Starmers' tasks are Trump's more target sanctions against China and Indian refiners and more measures against the Russian shadow fleet. Keith Kellogg, Trump Ukrainian special envoy, said: But we are at the level of execution.

Starmer will also try to persuade Trump to Trump's invasion into Polish airspace by Russia, which Trump was not an accident proposed by Trump. Polish Foreign Minister Radosaw Sikorski mocked KYIV's theory of thinking. We do not believe in 20 mistakes at the same time.

After this claim, STARMER has a fundamental discussion that Trump is trying to avoid Putin's ceasefire, but he doesn't care much because he believes that Ukraine will lose war and inevitably make a big track of the territory.

To do this, we must return to the first principle for victims and attackers in Ukraine.

