



In March 2025, the DFT (Department for Transport) announced a maritime bullet strategy (MDS), which included policies and regulations that induce reduced emissions by presenting a path that could reach greenhouse gas emissions in the domestic maritime sector by 2050. R & D is required to allow clean marine technologies to expand to scale as soon as possible at a low price that can adopt the sector. The UK R & D support is the principle of MDS's guidelines based on UK's expertise and innovation.

Since 2022, the UK shipping office for DFT's UK SHORE program has allocated 240 million R & D funds to develop clean maritime technologies. The UK Shore has funded more than 110 million private investments by funding more than 200 projects. This fund has benefited all British countries and regions that support more than 500 organizations, including more than 250 SMEs. The UK Shore was able to develop electricity and efficiency solutions for various types of ships, such as ferry, cargo containers and maritime balloons, and GHG release solutions with zero and zero GHG release solutions such as hydrogen, ammonia and methanol. Additional R & D is necessary to develop solutions for maturity and to increase commercial survival.

For this reason, I am pleased to fund 448 million R & D investments on the UK coast between 2026 and 2030. I have been successful so far. The second phase of the UK coast will further accelerate the technology needed to decide on the British marine sector and to occupy MDS growth opportunities through MDS AIMS and meet the economic growth opportunities for Maritime Foll Focent. With the approval of business cases, we will show the innovation and investment potential of British technology, British business, UK port and British shipyards.

Today I offer a proposed overview of the future UK Shore program so that the industry can plan clean maritime innovation over the next five years. The UK coast is a delivery partner and cooperates with Innovate UK:

It accelerates commercialization of the technology developed, including the future round of ZEVI2 (ZEVI2), which will be released in 2026. This will fund the build and commercial tests of clean marine solutions.

We develop emerging technology through market preparation, including CMDC7 (Clean Maritime Pestistation Competition), which focuses on actual demonstration projects that end in 2030. Focus on the actual demo project that ends in 2030. It will be released twice between 2027 and 2029.

In cooperation with the Engineering and Physical Science Research Committee, we will support the initial science research on new technologies through the continuous work of Clean Maritime Research Hub by at least 2028.

Development of overall system solutions through international R & D and the possibility of penetrating the international market. This includes participating in Eureka research programs around the world and conducting a pre -distribution test.

We will also focus on solving barriers to technology and corporate scales that are supported in cooperation with companies, governments, governments, national funds and British business banks that are supported by this fund.

The UK coast will support the British business by supporting the UK's business and accelerating technology to accelerate the technology, improving the competitive advantage in clean maritime solutions, and compensating for the broader British strengths of R & D such as automobiles, battery systems and hydrogen promotion. Expanding British technology and penetrating the international market will strengthen the UK supply chain, increase exports and strengthen international leadership.

Lastly, the UK Shore will continue to invest in each criticism administration and all regions of the UK to support the growth of the coastal community and the growth of the manufacturing heart.

