London's latest: STARMER says that MUSK sent a shiver through the UK, asking for sanctions.





Starmer says that the British should not surrender the flag after the UK protests against the musk.

TOM WATLING15 September 2025 September 10:47

James Frontman is disgusted by Tommy Robinson after using the indie band song.

TOM WATLING15 September 2025 September 11:09

Police search for protesters who demanded the starter will be assassinated

The police are looking for a person who asked Keir Starmer to assassinate Sir Keir Starmer on weekends.

The protesters talked in March with London's former Tori Counselor and Conspiracy theorist William Coleshill.

In a video that circulates online, he says: Keir starmer must be assassinated. Someone needs to shoot Keir starmer.

The police say they know the video but have not been arrested yet.

TOM WATLING15 September 2025 September 11:13

Keir Starmer issues a rebellious response following Kingdom Rally United.

TOM WATLING15 September 2025 September 11:34

Davey requires to approve Musk

Sir Edd Davey demands sanctions after the demonstration of parliamentary dissolution during a speech with the protesters.

The LIB DEM leader urged Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage to criticize the dangerous violence of Elon Musk yesterday and to consider sanctions against billionaire.

He added: As a leader, we will stand together and Musk will have serious consequences in this behavior.

In a speech with the Tommy Robinson Rally weekend attendees, Musk insisted that the dissolution of parliament was needed and large -scale control migration contributed to the destruction of the UK.

He also told the crowd that violence is approaching and you are counterattack or you die.

After the speech, Sir Edhed issued a statement on social media.

TOM WATLING15 September 2025 September 11:55

Thousands of people came out of Tommy Robinson Rally in central London.

Below we remind us of weekend demonstrations, which are understood as the biggest right wing demonstrations in British history.

Thousands of people came out of Tommy Robinson Rally in central London.

Tom Watling15 September 2025 September 12:18

Elon Musk says that violence in Tommy Robinson calls for changes in the British government.

Tom Watling15 September 2025 September 12:43

Dozens of police officers were injured and 25 arrested by the huge Tommy Robinson rally damaged by violence

TOM WATLING15 September 1325 September 13:00

'People who hurt the police', 'I will face the power of the law', the Minister of Home Affairs

SHABANA Mahmood, the Minister of Home Affairs, attacked the police and warned that the injured protesters would “face all the forces of the law.”

Mahmood said after the meeting, “The right to peaceful protests is the basis of this country. I thank the police for hard work to ensure much of today's demonstrations.”

“Anyone who participates in criminal acts will face the complete power of the law,” she said.

Jane Dalton15 September 2025 September 13:32

MET refers to more arrests in the future.

MET said officers have tried to identify others related to the disability on Saturday and are trying to arrest further in the next few weeks and weeks.

Both incidents began without the case, and 24 people were already arrested as a crime that suffered Affray, violent disorders, assaults and crimes.

Jane Dalton15 September 2025 September 13:33

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/london-protests-tommy-robinson-march-musk-starmer-latest-updates-b2827227.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos