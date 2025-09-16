



Vienna, American Energy Secretary, Austria, Chris Wright, made the US national declaration today at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

Secretary Wrights Complete Notes from the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is below:

I am honored to represent the United States of America at the 69th General Conference of IAEA. I would like to thank the general manager Grossi and the secretariat for your leadership. The United States welcomed the Republic of Maldives as a new member of the IAEA. Both as a life entrepreneur for life and now the American energy secretary, I am only aware of the power transformative power, its ability to withdraw billions of poverty, stimulate economic growth and expand opportunities around the world.

I am also very aware of the challenge that our world is confronted today to meet the growing demand for affordable, reliable and secure writing of the need for basic electrical power to generate rapid progress in artificial intelligence. The AI ​​quickly emerges as the next manufacturing industry with high energy intensity. AI manufactures intelligence outside electricity. The nations that lead in this space will also lead to processing transformers in technology, health care, national security and innovation at all levels. The energy required to feed this revolution is the immensity and progress will be accelerated by unlocking and quickly deploying commercial nuclear energy.

The world needs more energy to take up the challenge of AI and stimulate human progress and the United States open the way. With the leadership of President Trumps, we advance American energy policies that accelerate growth, prioritize security and improve world security.

Earlier this year, President Trump published four decrees aimed at invigorating the nuclear energy industry of the Americas by modernizing regulations, rationalizing reactor tests, in deployment of reactors for national security and reinvigorating the nuclear industrial database. As part of these decrees, we have established an accelerated path to approve advanced reactors, established standards to assess new construction licenses within 18 months and designated AI data centers as critical defense facilities to allow advanced deployments of nuclear reactors. These efforts support President Trumps the objective of adding 300 gigawatts of new nuclear home capacities by 2050.

The United States undertakes to support the deployment of small modular reactors. With their rationalized design and modular manufacturing, their improved safety characteristics and their more accessible funding, SMRs offer an excellent opportunity for our partner nations to deploy affordable basic power to the network and increase the power supply central process to manufacturing. The United States, through the Ministry of Energy, is ready to engage at each stage of the development of the nuclear program to offer the most advanced and innovative civilian nuclear technology solutions.

Abroad, we also work with our allies to advance new peaceful nuclear cooperation agreements, or 123 agreements. Since the last general conference, the United States has managed to put in force new agreements of 123 agreements with Thailand and Singapore.

We also actively negotiate intergovernmental agreements on civilian nuclear cooperation or IGA. Inaugurated during President Trumps First Mandate with Poland, the Ministry of Energy now has four of these IGAs in place and continues more within the framework of the decrees of the presidents. IGAS can focus on large versions or SMR deployments to improve the energy safety of our partners. Thanks to these agreements, the United States will continue to support the integration of nuclear guarantees, the culture of American nuclear security and security in national national and regulatory countries.

While we quickly accelerate the development of nuclear energy in the United States and in the world, we will not take security shortcuts. We will accept nothing less than completely safe nuclear design and operation. The engagement of the Americas towards peaceful nuclear energy is unshakable and this commitment is underpinned by an equally robust commitment to non-proliferation.

We believe that a strong approach to non-proliferation is a good deal. We want the world to know that when you engage in civilian nuclear cooperation with the United States, you get American technology that meets first-class non-proliferation standards and American nuclear security culture. US government leaders in this area are imperative to shape the future of commercial nuclear energy.

We resolutely support the independence and technical credibility of the IAEAS in its mission to promote safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear technology and we will continue to work in the IAEA to advance these efforts.

America's nuclear leaders require the strongest as possible security and security foundation, and we congratulate the AIEA to help advance these priorities in the world. As part of this important mission, we deeply appreciate the EAEA efforts to maintain nuclear safety and security in Ukrainea PRECREOUS Challenge to which the agency has increased to prevent a nuclear incident and will remain firm in this company.

The United States strongly supports the IEA backup system as a cornerstone of the non-proliferation nuclear regime. We remain determined to strengthen this system to detect and dissuade nuclear proliferation while conducting the universal adoption of the elements of the additional AIAA protocol.

Today, continuous violations of the Islamic Republic of Iran of its obligations of guarantees represent the most serious threat to the international non-proliferation regime. The persistent lack of transparency of Iran with IAEA and in particular Irans' nuclear escalations are unacceptable.

If he was not already clear enough, I will reformulate the position of the United States on Iran. The Irans nuclear weapons route, including all enrichment and reprocessing capacities, must be completely dismantled. Iran must cooperate fully with the IAEA, comply with its obligations of guarantees and provide the AIEA with unhindered access to all concern. Then, and only at that time, we look forward to working with Iran to join the world in world trade, bringing opportunities and prosperity to the Iranian people.

The United States undertakes to work with IAEA and Member States to promote peaceful nuclear technology with the highest standards of security and security.

Together, we can build a future defined by partnership and peace fueled by the impressive power of the atom.

THANKS.

###

