Trump announces an American deadly strike on another alleged Venezuelan drug boat | Trump administration





Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States had strike on a second Venezuelan boat and killed three alleged terrorists who, according to him, transported drugs, widening his administrative war against drug cartels and the scope of deadly military force to arrest them.

The American president gave few details on the strike, saying in an article on social networks that action was on his orders and that she had performed earlier in the morning. The message was accompanied by a video clip showing the boat, which seemed to be stationary, radiant in a fireball.

The strike occurred while these confirmed Narco-Terroïs from Venezuela were in international waters carrying illegal narcotics (a deadly poisoning of the Americans!) Directed in the United States, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trumps of the strike was announced to be formulated in order to suggest that there was a legal basis for the strike a problem which has become a source of criticism of strong criticism in Washington after the operation against the first venezuelan medication boat presumed earlier this month, which killed 11 people.

According to people familiar with the issue, the administration informed the congress last week that the first strike was legal under the powers of article 2 of the presidents because it involved a boat linked to the gang of Tren de Aragua, that Trump appointed a foreign terrorist organization.

The administration provided little evidence that the first boat was carrying illegal drugs beyond the assertion that they had followed the drugs loaded on the boat in order to be distributed in the United States, even if the boat at one point would have turned around.

Questioned on Sunday about this first strike and claims that it was a fishing ship, Trump said in response to the Guardian questions: you saw the bags of white. Its nonsense. So we knew it before even leaving. We knew exactly where this boat, where it comes from, where the drugs came from and where it was heading.

By affirming, for the strike on the second boat, that drugs were a threat to the United States and claimed that the boats' crew was terrorists, Trump seemed to place the basics in a preventive way to make the same legal pretension of article 2 to order a missile strike against the second boat.

The last strike occurs while the United States continues a massive accumulation of forces around Venezuela. During the weekend, five F-35 fighter planes arrived in Puerto Rico to join about half a dozen destroyers of the US Navy have already moved to American territory recently, and support assets that the administration had been deployed to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs.

The American naval forces of the region are made up of the IWO Jima Amphibian group Ready group, including the USS San Antonio, the USS Iwo Jima, the USS Fort Lauderdale bearing 4,500 sailors and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, with 2,200 navies, according to administration officials.

Trump was not committed to carrying out military operations in Venezuela against drug cartels or the government, and diverted questions about the legality of the strikes on Sunday evening. What is illegal are the drugs on the boat, he told the Guardian.

On Monday evening, Adam Schiff, a Democratic senator, said in an article on social networks that I reduce a resolution and forcing a vote to recover the power of congresses to declare war. He said: These laws without law endanger us simply in danger and could encourage another country to target American forces without appropriate justification.

For his part, from Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro declared hours before Trump announced the second strike that his country defended against foreign aggression when he attacked the American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

[He is] The Lord of Death and War and Hatred, said Maduro at a press conference in Rubio, who played an oversized role in the administrations of Venezuela operations as the first American diplomat and won over the national security advisor.

Observers have minimized the probability of American military intervention on Venezuelan soil. Many believe that the American pressure campaign is partly designed to trigger defections that could help bring down the Maduros administration and partly political theater for a domestic audience.

However, given the unpredictable nature, the members of the Maduros regime and the officials of other countries in South America looked at the situation with concern.

In Venezuela, the Chavistas in power have increased from an incredulity to a surprise, from surprise to indignation, and from indignation to horror on the behavior of Trump, reported the Spanish newspaper El Pas.

The newspaper said Maduros Inner Circle initially interpreted the American naval deployment as a Trumpian negotiation tactic. Over the days, however, they have become convinced that Washington is preparing for an invasion, said El not.

All that remains is that they shoot on the buildings were seated, damn, a senior official close to Maduro would have been cited.

