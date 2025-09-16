



Google opens the Waltham Cross Data Center in the UK as part of a two -year 500 million investment in the UK to showcase the AI ​​economy.

In the UK, by providing quick and reliable AI and cloud services that provide 8,250 new AI -centered jobs every year, the UK provides a British opportunity to provide 8,250 new AI -centered jobs for the UK business through a new contract with Shell through a new contract with Shell.

On September 16, 2025, Waltham Cross / -Prnewswire / -Google in the UK announced today a data center for HertfordShire, a two billion investment in the UK. The state -of -the -art data center, opened today by Prime Minister Rachel Reves, will help to increase the demand for Google's AI -based services such as Google Cloud, Workspace, Search and Maps. More than 250 companies have been working on building most of the local facilities.

5 billion investments include Google's capital spending, research and development and related engineering for the next two years, including Google Deepmind along with the Pioneering AI studies in science and health care. This investment will help the UK develops the AI ​​economy, unlocks AI innovations across the UK, strengthens cyber security, and creates future -centered career opportunities for millions of British. Google's investment is expected to create 8,250 jobs every year in the UK business.

EXCHEQUER's superintendent RT HON ​​RACHEL Reeves MP said: “Google's 5 billion investors have created jobs and economic growth for the next few years with strong trust in the UK and partnerships with the United States.

“The government has overturned us for decades of interfere with a long -term interfere by investing in a better technology to slash the burdensome red tape, deliver the bold reforms of the planning system, and unlock better jobs and opportunities. We are rewarding people who work, compensate, and work through plans for change.”

“With Today's AnnoUNCEMENT, Google is Deepening Our Roots in the UK and Helping Support Great Britain'S Potential with ai to add 400 bilion to the eco -2030 While Also Enhancial Services, President and Chief Investment Officer. INFRASTRUCTURE, Expanded Energy Capacity and Job-ready AI skills wills will help Cutting-Edge of Global Tech.

Demis Hassabis, co -founder and CEO of Google Deepmind, said, “The co -founder and CEO, Google Deepmind, founded Deepmind in London because he knew he had the potential and talent to become a global hub that could pioneer AI. It has a rich history of technology from LOVELACE to Babbage and Turing, and it continues to invest in the waves of next -generation innovation and scientific discovery in the UK.

Energy efficiency and capacity

Google's data center is one of the most effective things in the world. The company is striving to increase the infrastructure responsibly and to enhance energy availability and elasticity in the community operating by applying AI.

Today Google also chose Shell Energy Europe Limited (Shell Energy Europe Limited) as an energy manager without 24/7 carbon in the UK, which is a pioneering contract to contribute to grid stability and the UK's energy conversion. Shell manages a power portfolio for Google that solves the intermittent of clean energy production through access to the Battery Energy Storage Systems (Bess). Shell optimizes Google's existing clean energy portfolio, including long -term contracts with Scotland's Moray West Project, and stores surplus energy when production is high and releases stored power when production is low. Google's British operation between Shell Alliance and Google's clean energy initiative is expected to be operated near 95%of carbon in 2026 or nearby.

The Waltham Cross Data Center is designed to minimize the environmental impact. This facility is used to limit water consumption to domestic use using high -quality air cooling technology and to support external heat recovery. In other words, the data center can be re -raced and provided free of charge to warm local housing, school, or business.

Vocational preparation for the community and the UK people AI technology

Google is also investing to obtain important AI and job preparation skills that support people from all over the UK to support AI adoption. Google has trained more than a million British with technology over the past 10 years, and has partnered to train 7.5 million people by 2030 as a member of the industry group announced by the prime minister in July.

In Hertfordshire, Google has established a community fund managed by Broxbourne Council to support local economy development. The company also provides direct support for local charity and social enterprises that provide technology and employment services, including Chexs, Community Alliance Broxbourne & East Herts, Hertfordshire Community Foundation and Space Hertfordshire.

The leader of Broxbourne Council, Corina Gander Counselor, said: “Google is pleased to establish a data center in the Broxbourne Autonomous Region.The Board is working closely with Google to maximize the positive impact of development. Google is investing greatly in community -based projects and contributes to the local economy. ”

Google Information

Google's mission is to make the world information and universally access and use it. Google has played a significant role in the daily lives of billions of people through products and platforms such as Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome, and YouTube, and has become one of the most widely known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. According to an independent study in 2023, the UK's Google leads more than 110 billion economic activities. [Google’s UK Economic Impact Report]

Editor Note:

Job plan

All work figures are represented by FTE and are expected for the 2026-2027 period. The influence includes direct, indirect and induction effect calculated using implant methodologies.

Broxborn's community support

In addition to establishing a community fund managed by Broxbourne Council, Google directly supports the following local charity. CHEXS supports AI and STEAM SKILLS, which provides AI and steam technology for local young peoplebourne & oste Herts. It supports local voluntary groups and communities and residents to support Grastortiot and Comminity Foundation and hire communities. RegionSpacehertfordshire supports the families of young people

Google's access to energy efficiency

Google's data center, a pioneer of infrastructure computing, is the most efficient in the world. Our data center provides six times more computing power than five years ago. Toy we are seeking the moon's moon shooting to reach Net-Zero emissions in all operations and value chains. It is dedicated to improving the health of places and regions that operate our data, including 24/7 carbon free energy (CFE), which is operated by all grids. Average water consumed. Read more about how we are innovating in the most recent environmental reports in the operation and supply chain.

Source Google Cloud

