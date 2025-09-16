



Candor's legal obligations to civil servants and authorities to prevent cover -ups found in Hillsborough and horizontal and infected blood scandals. The surviving family will also allow both sides to maintain a fair and equal foundation through legal representatives who openly funded the investigation. It was a declaration of the government that brought the Hillsborough law, which was conveyed today.

A brave family has been campaigned for decades, and the bereaved family has created a breakthrough law with civil servants and authorities who close one of the darkest days in British history.

Learning a lesson from fatal disasters and scandals, including Hillsborough, Orgreave, Windrush, Infected Blood Scandal and Grenfell, Hillsborough Law finishes everything, ends the culture of truth, hides the truth, and transparency, responsibility and race Guaranteed support.

The prime minister made a personal promise to bring the Hillsburgh law, and today his government delivered it to that promise.

The public office (responsibility) bill, known as the Hillsborough law, introduces earthquake changes, including the following:

The new professional and legal obligations that mean civil servants must always be honest and faithful to public officials. Expansion of 10 years of legal assistance that provides the help and investigation support tested by an ordinary family. The new crime of our legislation will lead to public service that truly acts on meaningful cultural changes and public interests. But those who do not have crime sanctions against the most serious violations, including misleading the public in a serious inadequate manner.

These changes will guarantee past tragic injustice and institutional failures are never repeated.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

For the first time, I met Margaret aspinall as a public prosecutor, and was completely breathtaking the power of her courage and all Hillsborough family and survivors. Faced with stains and lies about loved ones, they fought for decades to hold on to the truth and prove it.

I promised to many other people faced with a terrible tragedy with her -amazing activists like Pooja Kanda and Figen Murray -I will act so that others don't need to suffer in their own ways.

Today, I am proud to bring the Hillsborough law to prefer a promise to Margaret. I know that there is nothing that can cancel the injustice of the years that the family has endured. But I hope that it can be added to a profound heritage already created in commemoration of 97.

Hillsborough will always be in national consciousness of tragedy and disgraceful injustice. But today it can also be remembered by changing our country's better. This law is changing the balance of the British power, and we can never hide from those who need to serve the state.

Don't make a mistake -this is a law for 97, but it's also a law for sub -postmasters who suffered from horizontal scandals, infected blood victims, and those who died in a terrible GRENFELL Tower fire. This is a change that this government can offer.

With the introduction of this bill, the prime minister will welcome some family and activists to the Downing Street this morning.

Margaret Aspinall, a son who died in Hillsburgh, said:

Arriving here was a long trip. I am very grateful to the prime minister who fulfilled his promise.

This campaign was not about us. It was about ordinary people in this country, which means that no one needs to suffer like us.

This promise was now worth waiting for people's interests.

We have Hillsborough method!

Deputy Prime Minister David Rami said:

I talk through personal experiences when disasters like Hillsborough and disasters such as GRENFELL are tragedy that our country continues to mourn. The remaining scars are sitting at the center of this bill and I want to pay evidence to those who have been campaigns for a long time to affect the actual change.

Change will guarantee the truth and the justice will never hide again, and the brave family will never fight again for the truth again, and those who try to do so will face all of the law.

The bill also includes measures to better support the family during the investigation, and focuses on establishing a fact of providing definitions for victims who avoid the David and GolIath style confrontation.

In the biggest expansion of legal aid for 10 years, the surviving family will openly support funds in the survey and represent the cost of public institutions.

In addition, legal obligations will be deployed to public institutions so that expenditures can always be proportional to public institutions, and the state prevents hidden behind the illegal legal team in the investigation and determines whether the two sides are fair and equal.

As part of the new guidelines, clear expectations for state agencies and their representatives to participate in the investigation will be established. Through this, the state can perform itself with openness and honesty, and acts for the only purpose of helping the inspector to establish the facts of the case to convey the response to the victim and his family.

Steve Rotheram in Liverpool City:

Today is a breakthrough moment for the whole country as well as our city. The day of making history and the change of permanent legislative. A chance to enact this bill as a continuous heritage for the 97 Hillsborough victims, which illegally died in 1989.

The table of the Hillsborough law is the greatest victory for ordinary people who campaigns and organizes generations, and after the Human Rights Act, our judicial system is the most important way of treating ordinary citizens.

We must never forget that this tragedy has reached the family and the community of the country, while being a Liverpool supporter who went to Hillsburgh that day. But the same injustice had a stain into our state's reputation for fairness and justice and continued. Until today.

The Hillsborough family will not be true definition for loved ones. But due to their toughness, dignity and silence, other bereaved families will have to endure the same trial. That is their legacy and will be a few generations in the future.

This legislation is to reinforce the size of justice. It is a tribute to the Hillsburgh family for decades for decades, and evidence of the power of ordinary people for decades is forced to make special changes. And Hillsborough was a catalyst, but this reform can be easily named after name.

I would like to thank the government for listening and postponing. This bill is now written by the Lesson of Hillsborough, so that other families cannot fight alone.

This bill will be introduced to Congress later today. [Tuesday 16th September].

The victim Alex Davies-Jones said:

The destructive impact of public disasters, such as Hillsborough, will be felt in public consciousness for a long time.

Our groundbreaking law will not be faced with the same barriers and secrets of the future victims and their families. I know how hard they are for this bill, and thank you for working closely with us. This is for 97.

RT Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds of the cabinet office and Paymaster General said:

Hillsborough's victims left without justice without answering their loved ones. We can't get up again.

As part of the Hillsburgh law, the duty of the candider announced today will give the public authorities a legal obligation to speak the truth, to make mistakes and to be responsible for failure.

This is to change our culture to prevent the concealment of the future and to be influenced by the national failure.

