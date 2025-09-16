ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing





Investment in four American manufacturing sites to meet future demand in key industries, including data centers and circuit disjunction technology GRID Advanced New Emax 3, will be carried out in the investment of US 30 million dollars in Richmond, Virginia, and 30 million dollars investments in Arebibo, Porto Rico, will create nearly 200 new investments Additional include $ 35 million in pinetops, North Carolina and $ 15 million in the fine

ABB announced today that it would invest an additional $ 110 million in the United States in 2025 to extend R&D and the manufacture of its advanced electrification solutions while customers focus on improving energy efficiency and availability while reducing their energy costs. The estimation of the wholesale AIE of electricity prices increased by 30 to 40% in the first half of 2025, against 2024.

Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support the expected future growth in key industries, including data centers and the electrical network. The rapid expansion of data centers in the United States should maintain annual growth in electricity demand greater than 2% in 2025 and 2026, more than double the average growth rate in the past decade (AIE).

A new production chain will be created in the Mississippi for innovative Abbs Emax 3 circuit breakers, a cutting -edge technology used to protect critical infrastructure, such as data centers.

This investment of $ 110 million in the United States is part of our long-term strategy to support the future growth of our world's largest market, said Morten Wierod, CEO of Abbs. The demand is motivated by key trends, the power needs of the power of AI in data centers, the modernization of the network and customers improving energy efficiency and availability to reduce their costs. Our investments will guarantee that we can meet the growing demand for North America customers in accordance with our local strategy for local.

Manufacture of new technologies

ABB will invest $ 15 million to create a new production channel for Emax 3 in its Senatobia site, Mississippi. The EMAX 3 Air Circuit circuit circuit improves energy safety and resilience of electrical systems in large installations with high power requests, including data centers, advanced manufacturing sites and airports. The new line should open its doors in 2026.

A 30 million dollars project will double the imprint of Abbs Richmond, Virginia, adding a new test center, a warehouse and new mounting chains. Quality and energy protection products manufactured in Richmond are used by data centers, manufacturing factories and public services to protect critical systems in essential operations and services, such as servers, MRI machines and production lines against electrical failures. The new installation, opening in the fourth quarter of 2025, will create around 100 new production and engineering roles.

In Arecibo, Puerto Rico, an investment of more than $ 30 million will increase the size of the installation to accommodate three new production lines. Made for industrial and commercial operations in the United States, technologies produced in ARECIB include intelligent circuits and switching devices, essential food components that help distribute electricity, protect equipment and monitor energy consumption. The expansion will create 90 new qualified jobs by the end of 2026.

An investment of $ 35 million will increase the capacity of ABBS manufacturing facilities in Pinetops, in North Carolina. This will support the expected demand for advanced low and medium voltage network components of public services and for data centers and industrial installations. Expansion will help customers upgrade their energy infrastructure with advanced sensors and new gates switching and protection devices. The improved installation will open in 2026.

From 2022 to 2024, ABB has invested around $ 500 million in its American activities, including a new $ 100 million manufacturing laboratory in New Berlin, Wisconsin and a new $ 40 million factory in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In March 2025, ABB announced an investment of $ 120 million in its facilities in Selmer, Tennessee ($ 80 million) and Senatobia, Mississippi ($ 40 million). An additional investment of $ 20 million in Selmer will increase production capacity. ABB has opened a new $ 4 million regional distribution center in Dallas, Texas, in August 2025 and has invested $ 4 million in several service facilities to improve customer support this year.

ABB revenues in the United States were nearly $ 9 billion in 2024, representing approximately 27% of the ABB group total. With around 17,000 people in the United States, ABB has nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities in 20 states, including nine main R&D centers. ABB has a presence in the 50 states. Today, around 75 to 80% of income generates in the United States come from products made in the United States.

ABB is a world leader in electrification and automation technology, allowing a more sustainable and resource -efficient future. By connecting its expertise in engineering and scanning, ABB helps industries to operate on high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so that they surpass. At ABB, we call this designed to exceed. The company has more than 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABBS actions are listed on the six Swiss exchanges (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

