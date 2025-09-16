



When I came back in February from the elliptical office, it all looked good.

When the world leaders lined up to pay tribute in the Donald Wang Court, Sir Keir Starmer literally played Trump Card.

Only the British Prime Minister can offer Trump this week.

Anglo Phil, who craves the spotlight, could not stand the idea. Trump rejoiced when he received a letter from the king and became the first elected leader who was invited for the second visit.

Some said the prime minister moved too quickly. This was what Trump had to work and was hanging as a reward for a favorable treatment. Instead, critics said they had no gaining anything and abused the generosity since then.

Image: The second week of this week is unprecedented. Trump's first came back in 2019. PIC: PA

Epstein scandals cast long shadows

And the debate goes. His hurried invitation made the invitation a hostage.

At least because of the Epstein scandal. The king and the prime minister will now host a president who is contaminated with the connection with the infamous pediatric love.

In order to make matters worse, the British Ambassador of Lord Mandelson, Washington, had to resign Epstein Furore.

Image: Trump and Epstein at the 1992 party. PIC: NBC News

Of course, in the past, there was a controversial country visit.

The molded parade passed through the palace. Romanian dictator CEAUCESCU, Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, even Vladimir Putin.

But no one had a terrible scandal like their background.

Image: The protesters launched a banner on Monday, with Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle. PIC: Reuters

More heavyweight problems blur special relationships.

At least Ukraine. Trump is increasingly sending out with Moscow about how to end a war that is getting more and more conflict with other European allies.

And let's go. Many people in the UK ruling party believes that they are massacre and Trump's acquisition is another Atlantic crossing.

Then Trump's Orthodox Trading Policy and Tares, his remodeling, and list of citizenship, and lists continues.

A valuable charm attack?

The next three days will be a paper for cracks in the transverse relationship between the Red Carpet, Gold Brocades and the splendor and the Atlantic crosswalks with the British government.

The STARMER government will argue that even if the UK is still in a higher tariff than before, the charm will work to some extent, winning a better transaction condition with Trump's US rather than Europe.

And before visiting, the ministers said more than $ 1 billion in US money was invested in a British financial company.

The wise veteran diplomats say that finding a reason to oppose Trump's visit is missing the point. The UK can't afford to be practical.

“We can't ignore him,” said Peter Westmacott, former British ambassador to Washington.

Image: Peter Westmacott

“We must have a relationship with him and use all kinds of power of the British state and the royal family. He is there. He may not pretend to be else because he may not like some aspects of President Trump's actions and policies.”

Then forget the scandal and division, grab your nose and convene all the soft power of the Royal Royal Competition.

If it helps British interests, it is worth it, diplomatic observers say. Don't worry about the rest.

