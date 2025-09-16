US LABELS Colombia not in accordance with the drug war for the first time since the 1990sExBulletin





Bogot, Colombia The United States has awarded Colombia as a drug control partner for the first time since 1997. In a memorandum in the Congress, President Trump accused Bogot of “failure to comply with his medication control obligations”.

Despite the reprimand, the White House prevented itself from imposing sanctions, granting Colombia a “renunciation of national interests” which preserves American aid and security cooperation.

The move ends with months of anxiety in Colombia when the outbreak of cocaine production attracted fears of sweeping American sanctions, but nevertheless carries a symbolic blow to a country which has always been one of the allies closest to Washington in the region.

“What is done is sending a message to Colombia about Washington's dissatisfaction with the current Coca Cultures policy and tensions between Washington and Bogot,” said Elizabeth Dickinson, Senior Colombia Analyst at International Crisis Group.

Colombia, the world's largest producer of cocaine, is responsible for a record year for the world cocaine market, according to the annual United Nations on drugs and crime (UNODC), published in June.

He found that from 2022 to 2023, the most recent year with available data, the estimated yield of cocaine in Colombia increased by 50%.

Trump used the advertising announcement to personally criticize Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a former left rebel who was in contradiction with the White House from a spray on deportation flights in January.

Petro tried to sound drug trafficking thanks to cultures substitution programs and negotiations with criminal organizations that have been successful.

“As part of the erratic and ineffective leadership of President Gustavo Petro, the cultivation of the coca and the production of cocaine and traffic by narco-terrorist organizations in Colombia have reached unprecedented levels,” wrote Trump.

Petro retaliated, accusing the White House of lying and pointing rather to demand in the United States and Europe. “To reduce the cultivation of coca leaves, what is necessary, it is not the pulverized glyphosate of planes, but a reduction in demand,” he wrote on X.

Trump also criticized Petro's flagship policy to negotiate the peace agreements with the country's multifaceted armed groups, which, according to him, “took advantage of his naivety and ideological sympathies”.

Peace negotiations have largely collapsed in Colombia, which has led to an escalation of the conflict between state groups and the criminal groups which has produced an increase in violent attacks in recent months.

In recent weeks, Colombian politicians and security officials have visited Washington to put pressure on the major Republicans not to reduce military aid to the country, warning that such a decision could bring a fatal blow to the continuous offensive of the country against the armed groups.

“The message that the Colombian government and in particular the security forces have tried to transmit reached an audience in Washington,” said Dickinson, adding that “there is a safety in the United States to maintain cooperation.”

In his memorandum at the Congress, Trump praised the police and the military of Colombia, recognizing their historic cooperation with the American security forces and the sacrifices made for the efforts of counter-crats.

He also described Colombia as “the nearest American ally of the Western hemisphere against drug cartels and terrorist organizations”.

But Colombia's security forces can always consider decertification as betrayal, according to Dickinson, in particular given the increased dangers to which the police and soldiers in the middle of Colombia deteriorate the security situation.

For more than 25 years, Washington has been the most important ally in Bogota, providing $ 14.2 billion in aid since 2000, of which 64% went to the military and the Colombia police, according to the Washington office on Latin America (Wola), a human rights organization.

The award of Colombia can also affect Washington's interests in the wider region.

“The renunciation of the sanctions was perhaps intended to reduce the bite for Colombians, but the decertification will always raise questions about American reliability as a partner, even for its allies closest to the region,” said John Walsh, director of drug policy and the Andes of Wola.

In addition to Colombia, the White House has also awarded Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bolivia and Venezuela. Earlier Monday, Trump announced the second lethal strike this month on an alleged drug ship outside Venezuelan waters, reporting an increasingly militant approach to counter-narcotic operations in the region.

