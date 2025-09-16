



The United States has officially appointed Colombia as a country that has “obviously failed” to maintain its obligations to control drug trafficking, but has stopped cutting the flow of American aid in Colombia.

Each year, the United States government officially certifies whether several countries cooperate fully with the efforts of the counterbalance led by the United States, and those who are at risk of making a Cup of American financing.

On Monday, the Trump administration said that cocaine production in Colombia has reached records of all time under its left -wing president, Gustavo Petro, whom the Colombian chief denied.

In response, the Colombian government said it would stop buying weapons in the United States.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti has declared to local radio that his government would stop the purchase of American weapons “from that moment”.

The other countries which said that the United States had not achieved its objectives were Afghanistan, Bolivia, Myanmar and Venezuela.

Colombia has been added to the list for the first time since 1997.

This decision is likely to pursue the bitter relations between his left government and the Trump administration.

President Petro went to social networks to respond to the American allegation according to which during his mandate, the area planted with coca bushes and cocaine production had reached record levels.

Coca leaves are the key ingredient in cocaine and Colombia has long been the first producer of illegal drugs.

An investigation by the United Nations Bureau on Drugs and Crime (Undoc) revealed that Coca Bush’s cultivation increased by 10% in 2023. The figures for 2024 should be released next month.

But Petro insisted that it was during the government of Ivn Duque, his predecessor in office which governed from 2018 to 2022, that the coca planted area saw large increases.

According to figures published by the Colombian presidency, a record of 1,764 tonnes of cocaine was seized by government security forces between August 2022, when Petro came into office and November 2024.

Petro also said that for COCA culture to decrease, what was necessary was that the demand for cocaine falls in the United States and Europe.

The United States, on the other hand, firmly put the blame at the Porte de Petro, saying that the president's peace talks with several armed groups – many of which were funded by drug trafficking – had embarrassed the fight against drugs.

“His unsuccessful attempts to ask for housing with the narco-terrorist groups only touched on the crisis,” said the presidential determination submitted to the American Congress.

The document praised the “competence and courage” of Colombia's security forces to face criminal groups.

He then concluded that “the non-compliance with Colombia respects its drug control obligations in the past year is based solely with its political leadership”.

However, he leaves the door open to receding Colombia if his government “takes more aggressive measures to eradicate COCA and reduce production and trafficking in cocaine”.

And although the rhetoric leaving Washington has clearly angry President Petro, his government will also be relieved that awarding has not resulted in a reduction in aid flow in the United States, BBC News Mundo's correspondent in Bogot told Jos Carlos Cueto.

The award of Colombia comes at a time when President Trump made the fight against “narco-terrorists” a priority.

On Monday, he announced that the American army had destroyed an alleged Venezuelan drug vessel in international South Caribbean waters.

Three people were killed in the strike, said Trump.

He added that the United States had recorded the proof that the boats belonged to narco-terrorist groups but have not yet made these proofs public.

With additional reports by the BBC monitoring specialist in Latin America, Luis Fajardo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78n0jmplmro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos