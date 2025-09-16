



Another senior conservative suffered a flaw in the UK reform, and former Minister of Health, Maria Call Field, said he joined Nigel Farages Party a month ago.

CAULFIELD is no longer MP after losing its Lewes position last year, but it's another blow to Tories the day after Danny Kruger, Danny Kruger, a Tory MP and Shadow Work and Pensions, moved to reform.

Crew is still the only person in the parliament, but in recent months, a series of high -ranking conservatives have changed.

Colfield, who has been MP for nine years and has served as a minister of health and a female minister of the Women and Tori Party, told GB News. The country will change a lot.

Those who think BREXIT will not happen will not have reform. They are shocked.

She said: I joined. My husband joined a few months ago and joined a month ago.

I am sad. I didn't change, but I could see that the party was reduced and reduced. We disappointed BREXIT about the law, money and border. We regained control but did nothing about it.

Reform is about changes in the system that will not change unless they act differently.

Colfield added that she could return to MP with reform.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said in GB News that all leaders regret losing people to other parties.

She added that she can leave because she no longer likes new policies, such as emphasis on luxurious spending and welfare reduction.

She said: When the party was in a historic defeat, we will have a very hard and rugged time before returning.

Reforms pay attention to the acceptance of too many repairs, but because they can be described as a retirement family for the evident MP, Farages Party knows that the government is lacking in the government, and I know that the ministers will provide this.

Kruger, who was defective at a press conference on Monday, was appointed as the head of the government's preparation.

MP of East Wiltshire, an political secretary of Boris Johnson, said: As a state party, as a major opposite to the left.

Kruger said he did a great job in a very difficult situation without criticizing Badenoch in his conversation with GB News on his defect.

He said: In a personal level, I think she showed the true courage and elasticity that she did the most difficult thing in politics. So I will not attack her personally. I think the opposition leader would have had a hard time last year, but I don't agree with the strategy.

I think she and we and we have to do last year are a much more bold claim of conservative principles and policies. But we are here. I do not reject the conservatives, but I actually support the Nigel Farage and the Reform Party that I actually showed last year, and as a promise, I hope this will be a practical and serious opposition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/16/tories-defect-reform-uk-maria-caulfield The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

