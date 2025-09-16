Rubio affirms American support for the vision of Israel of military victory in Gaza





Secretary of State Marco Rubio goes to Doha to meet Qatar leaders after unprecedented Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders last week. Earlier Monday, Rubio appeared with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem while the two presented a unified front. Reports Nick Schifrin.

Nick Schifrin:

In Jerusalem, a demonstration of solidarity and support to end the war in Gaza using the military, not on diplomacy.

Marco Rubio, American Secretary of State: I think we have to be prepared for the fact that wild terrorists normally do not accept things like that. But we will continue to continue this path. This is the ideal result, but it may ultimately require a concise military operation to eliminate them.

Nick Schifrin:

The Israeli army has once again targeted the skyscrapers of the city of Gaza today, which it calls terrorist infrastructure in Hamas and confirmed that it had launched the official effort to capture the most populated city in Gaza.

The new offensive uprooted hundreds of thousands of Palestinians already moved. Bassel Al-Za'anin fled the Israeli attacks yesterday. Today, he has been on the road since 12 hours with his daughter.

Bassel al-Zaanin, moved Gazan (via the interpreter):

All night long, she shouts on my knees because she is terrified. Open the road for us. Leave us our camps. Give us food or water, anything. Empathize for these children who were thrown into the street.

Nick Schifrin:

The only way to avoid an urban battle in Gaza City is a complete surrender of Hamas, said Prime Minister Netanyahu today.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister:

If they go, put their arms, you can do the rest without battle. And at any time, if you can do something without battle, it's better.

Nick Schifrin:

But that is very unlikely, suggesting little chance of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in particular after the strikes of Israel last Tuesday in Qatar, targeting the chief negotiators of Hamas in the country who had been the mediators.

Today, in the capital, Doha, the Emir Qatari Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad welcomed Arab and Muslims leaders for his own solidarity spectacle and criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and in the West Bank.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Emir (by the interpreter): Israel claims to be a democracy surrounded by enemies, while in reality, he built an occupation and an apartheid system hostile to his environment and made a war of extermination, during which he has committed crimes that know no red line.

Nick Schifrin:

This weekend, President Trump expressed his concern about the attack on Israel.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: they must be very, very cautious. They have to do something for Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally for the United States.

Nick Schifrin:

But, today, Netanyahu said he would resume.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

We sent a message to the terrorists. You can run, but you can't hide. Know that we will catch you.

Nick Schifrin:

For “PBS News Hour”, I am Nick Schifrin.

