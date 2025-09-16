



A general view of the Google headquarters of King's Cross, faced with £ 5 billion pound lawsuit in the UK, known to have abused online search dominance.

SOPA Image | Lightrocket | Getty image

On Tuesday, Google owner Alphabet announced this week's US $ 5 billion ($ 6.8 billion) investment in the UK's development of AI as a US President Donald Trump.

The US president is scheduled to arrive in the UK on Tuesday evening, before the Tuesday evening, Tuesday, and the form and beauty conference are held on Wednesday. His visit is expected to match the chaos of business transactions.

Google's two -year investment will show a welcome to the British intense labor government.

As part of the pledge, US technology companies have announced that they have opened a new state -of -the -art data center in Waltham Cross, about 12 miles (19 km) north of London.

Google said that new facilities will help to increase the demand for AI -based services of companies such as Google Cloud, Workspace, Search and MAPS.

Google said 5 billion investments are expected to create 8,250 jobs every year in British companies.

Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel said that Google's announcement is “a strong trust in the British economy and a partnership with the United States.”

Google's UK investment includes funds for Deepmind based on London, a company operated by the Nobel Prize winner Demis Hassabis to build a next -generation AI system.

Ruth Porat, president of the alphabet and Google, said, “Today's announcement supports the potential of the UK, which can deepen our roots in the UK and add Britain's potential to 400 billion, along with AI.”

On Tuesday, Google also said that the UK petroleum giant shell has signed a contract to manage the technology giants' supply of British renewable energy. Google said that the alliance will contribute to grid stability and national energy conversion.

David Wells, vice president of Wells, said, “Shell's various regenerative power supplies portfolios, batteries and electrical transactions and optimized knowledge can meet the development of the world's best companies such as Google and support the growth of data centers.

