



Ludhiana, India, on the ground of a Moulin with a rotation of Ludhiana, Pankaj Kumar, 29, stands at his station, his fingers a blurred while he ties loose threads and nourishes them on a wheel that turns. The thread will soon go to the city's textile factories, which produce wool knitting, hosiery and other clothes, largely intended for the United States.

Kumar has been working in different spinneres for almost a decade, but in the past four months, it has been its livelihood, bringing 18,000 rupees ($ 203.87) per month. But now that US President Donald Trump has slapped India with 50% prices, Kumars’s income is uncertain. I don't know, he said. The owner of the factory said that we do not know how much manufacturing in the coming months. They may not need me.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

Rajesh Kumar, who manages the unit, told Al Jazeera that the wire orders had plunged almost 30% in just two weeks since the United States deployed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a two-level levy that took effect on August 27.

The local textile factories that we provide tell us that there is uncertainty in future American orders, he said. Until it ends, new production cannot be planned.

India has denounced the tariff hike as unfair and unjustified. But the shock is already collapsing through textile units across the country. The sector contributes to around 2.3% to gross domestic product (GDP), 13% to industrial production and 12% of total exports. It is also the second employer after agriculture, providing direct work to more than 45 million people, including many women and members of rural labor.

The blow is particularly clear because the industry relies heavily on the United States, which is one of the largest markets for textiles and clothing. In 2024, India would have provided approximately 6% of American clothing imports, amounting to $ 4.8 billion. This represented almost a third of total exports of India clothes, and a significant part of its broader textile exports.

No new orders

Ludhiana, one of the largest textile centers in the India in the northwest state of Punjab, is particularly exposed. Each year, the city ships around $ 700 million in good humor and knitting, especially Wollens in the United States, and industry here employs more than 500,000 workers.

The India textile sector is the second largest employer in the country, and these jobs are in danger with American prices of 50% [Anuj Behal/Al Jazeera]

Ashwin Aggarwal, responsible for clothing exports to Nahar Industries, which provides brands, such as Gap, Tommy Hilfiger and Phillips-Van Corp in the United States, said the company exports clothes worth around 35 million dollars to $ 40 million per year. Businesses have slowed considerably that the 50% rate has entered into force, he said.

We have not received any new order since the announcement, he said. The small brands that are getting us have already told us that they would no longer place orders. The largest, linked to longer contracts, will at least allow the current production cycle to end, but they insist that we absorb 25% of the price load. This makes operations suddenly cut, with margins collapse. If we cannot find other ways to remain competitive, we may be forced to dismiss people.

Trumps The previous price proposal in April in April with a universal service rate of 10% and an India rate at 26%, lower than those in rival clothing centers such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China had briefly raised the hope that India could extend its share of the American clothing of 16 billion dollars. But with India now at the highest price level, compared to 20% for Bangladesh and Vietnam, 19% for Pakistan and 30% for China, these expectations collapsed.

The Confederation of Indian Indian Indian (CII), an organization of the industry, warned that the tariff hike could be devastating. Amit Thapar, president of the export promotion committee of the CIIS Northern region, described this decision as not only a breach of our profits, it is a death death knell for our competitiveness and our survival.

Thapar noted that even the raw materials that Indian companies come from abroad to use in their products are faced with these samples. He added that the measure is more like a form of punishment and raises serious concerns concerning potential disturbances to provide channels.

The India textile industry contributes approximately 2.3% to the country's GDP [Anuj Behal/Al Jazeera]

Ludhiana is far from the only city at risk. Other hubs rich in textiles such as Tiruppur, Panipat, Surat, Bikaner and Coimbatore are also faced with precarious conditions.

Panipat in Haryana, one of the largest textile recycling centers in the world and the largest supplier of blankets, carpets and poor quality wire, has an export turnover of around 200 billion rupees ($ 2.2 billion). As a result, home textiles alone represent approximately 120 billion rupees ($ 1.3 billion) in annual sales in the United States, representing around 60% of total exports of cities.

Rakesh Kumar Goyal, who directs an industrial unit in Panipat and provides documents such as towels, cushion covers and carpets mainly in Brazil and African countries, had been in exploratory talks to provide American retailers, such as Walmart, Ikea and H&M Home. But these plans have stopped now.

If the prices remain in place, suppliers in the United States will begin to spot other markets where we can currently have a niche, and that will only intensify competition for us, he says.

Vinod Dhamija, president of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that some industry owners are now planning to relaunch their supply chains via countries such as Bangladesh or Vietnam to facilitate exports to the United States. Exporters plan to set up warehouse installations in these countries and carry out minimum added value, or are in talks with American importers for additional support to make this arrangement viable. If the current prices remain in place, this could mark a significant change in commercial strategy.

No other expeditions

In Tiruppur, a city in southern Tamil Nadu which represents 68% of India knitting exports, orders stopped when the 50% levy was announced in early August. The blow is particularly cruel because the textile belt of Tamil Nadus was in fact prepared for a rebound of the American demand at the back of the initial series of higher rates on other countries. Many exporters had invested in new machines, anticipating a wave of orders, including the India-UK free trade agreement.

Buyers have put the orders on hold, and some asked suppliers to absorb part of the prices [Anuj Behal/Al Jazeera]

But all of this has disappeared now.

Kumar Duraisamy, joint secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters Association, told Al Jazeera that when 25% samples were announced, the buyers gave the suppliers a delay and told them to ship everything that was ready on August 27 and asked them to absorb part of the price, the conditions they had accepted. But with the additional 25%, orders were actually put on hold.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an urgent intervention, the State, the State has a strong dependence on the American market for its exports.

Many of these workers are at home, many are women and at the very end of the production chain, said Mary Anuklatham of social conscience and voluntary education in Tiruppur. Immediate impacts are not yet visible for home workers, but if the price remains in place, the coming months could be devastating. Women already earn less than one dollar per day and can find themselves deprived of this.

Thapar said that even if the government cannot protect its profits, a form of support is essential to prevent losses and layoffs. He warned that without a timely intervention, there is a real risk of job losses through the country's textile centers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2025/9/16/how-us-tariffs-are-unraveling-indias-textile-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos