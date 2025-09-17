



The White House moved on Monday to limit the repercussions of an immigration raid in a battery plant belonging to South Korea in Georgia on September 4.

The installation of Georgia, operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, saw 475 of its workers arrested to claim that they were in the United States illegally, or without the appropriate work permits, with hundreds of South Korean detained returned to their homes.

The RAID was part of a wider expulsion from the Trump administration, which the White House described as central to the American president Donald Trumps Campaign Office. Stephen Miller, the assistant chief of staff of the White Houses and internal security advisor, put pressure for 3,000 arrests per day.

In the midst of reactions and concerns about how the RAID could disrupt efforts to bring the manufacturing to the United States a decision called Reshoring or on Trump on an article on Truth Social Monday, foreign workers are welcome in the country.

Trump said he wanted foreign companies to build complex products, machines and various other things to bring qualified employees to train national workforce, although he stressed that these foreign workers should go home.

If we have not done so, all this massive investment will never come first … I do not want to scare or disinpise investments in America by countries or external companies, said Trump.

South Korean workers arrive at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Friday. Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Christopher Landau, a great American diplomat, expressed his regrets with the immigration raid during a meeting with South Korean counterparts during the weekend, suggesting that the event could be used as a turning point to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Landau also said that South Korean workers will not face any disadvantage in the reinstatement of the United States and that Washington would try to prevent similar incidents.

Additional fallout?

In addition to Washingtons' reconciliation declarations, Landau also declared in a position on X that the United States Department of State will ensure that [the South Koreans] Have the necessary and appropriate visas to respect our laws.

The South Korean state media reported that Washington had agreed to establish a new working group on visas for the country, with discussions that include the desire for Seouls for a distinct American visa quota for its workers.

Currently, the United States allows employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized professions within the framework of its H-1B visa program, but the system is very selective due to an annual ceiling and a lottery system.

A South Korean presidential spokesman also told local media on Monday that Seoul produced a more in-depth examination to determine whether human rights violations had occurred during the United States to the Immigration to the Georgia Piles Factory.

US government officials said hundreds of workers in the establishment were illegally remained in the country.

Experts have told CNBC that immigration actions that the most important implementation operation in the history of the United States Ministry of Internal Security could lead to other foreign companies re-evaluating their workforce in the United States

LG Energy Solution told CNBC last week that the start of the Georgia EV battery factory had been postponed from 2025 to 2026. However, the company said that the decision was not linked to the recent incident but rather to external factors, including global market conditions.

Many other giants of South Korean technology have invested billions in facilities in the United States in the context of reshoration efforts, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix semiconductors.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung qualified the confusing raid, adding that he would discourage future investments in the United States

