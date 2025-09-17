Microsoft, NVIDIA, billions of dollars of investment in UK AI





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks on April 30, 2024 on Microsoft Build AI Day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ADEK Berry | AFP | Getty image

London Microsoft said it plans to invest $ 30 billion in the UK by 2028, building an AI infrastructure in Tuesday.

Microsoft said the investment includes $ 15.5 billion in capital expansion and $ 15.1 billion in British operations. The company will partner with NSCALE, a British cloud computing company, and will be able to build the UK's largest “supercomputer” with more than 23,000 advanced graphics processing devices (GPUs).

NVIDIA, Google, Openai and Salesforce also announced a billion dollars of investment plans in this country. The new investment dollar combines a total of $ 40 billion.

As President Donald Trump starts a visit to England, expenditures are made. Trump arrived in England on Tuesday evening, and Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla would greet the Windsor Castle.

While visiting, all the gaze saw British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Keir Starmer is under pressure to stabilize the country after the exit of the House of Representatives and the main cabinet reorganization.

Brad Smith, chairman of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that his position on the UK was warmed over years. He previously criticized the country in 2023 for trying to block the $ 69 billion acquisition of Tech Giant's video game developer Activision-Blizzard. The contract was resolved by the UKS competition regulator at the end of that year.

“I wasn't optimistic about the UK business environment,” Smith said. But he added, “We are very encouraged by the government's acquisition in the last few years.”

Smith said, “A few years ago, this kind of investment would have been unimaginable due to the regulatory climate.

STARMER and Trump said on Wednesday, “It is expected to sign a new transaction to unlock the investment and cooperation of AI, Quantum and Nuclear Technologies.”

NVIDIA, Google, Openai, Salesforce

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends the “AI Race” Summit on July 23, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Kent Nishimura | Reuters

NVIDIA has invested 11 billion ($ 15 billion) in the UK, along with partner NSCALE and US Infrastructure provider Coreweave on Tuesday.

NVIDIA said it plans to deploy 120,000 BLACKWELL GPU chips in the UK, the largest distribution in Europe, as part of the investment agreement.

David Hogan, head of the European business sales officer at NVIDIA, announced that it would make the UK a producer, not AI taker.

GoogleNounnounge has invested $ 5 billion ($ 6.8 billion) in the UK AI development.

As part of the pledge, the company will open a new data center in the Waltham Cross, about 12 miles (19 km) north of London.

Google said that new facilities will help to increase the demand for AI -based services of companies such as Google Cloud, Workspace, Search and MAPS. In addition, investments are expected to create 8,250 jobs every year in British companies.

Openai also promises the UK in the form of a “Stargate UK” form of a British version of the British version of the large -scale STARGATE AI joint investment with Softbank and Oracle.

Microsoft Support AI Startup has a partner relationship with NSCALE and NVIDIA in the UK project.

Openai said that it will deploy up to 8,000 GPUs to support AI adoption throughout the UK early next year.

The first major development of STARGATE UK is planned for Newcastle's cobalt park, a city in northern UK.

Salesforce announced plans to increase its promise of $ 4 billion in 2023 to $ 6 billion in investment in the UK.

“We are doubling our long -term efforts for the UK with this significant investment.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, the British officer of Salesforce, told CNBC in Tuesday interviews with President Trump's visit to the UK, “reaffirming the very important relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

City Hall: A dangerous point in Trump's visit to the UK

