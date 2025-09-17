



Washington today, the Ministry of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designates a pair of Iranian financial facilitators and more than a dozen people and Arab entities in Hong Kong and Unite (Modafl). The banking networks of Iranian ghosts like Theserun by illicit financial facilitators of confidence to ensure the international financial system and escape the sanctions by whitening money through companies abroad and cryptocurrency. IRGC-QF and MODAFL use these procedures to support regional proxy groups and develop advanced weapons systems, including ballistic missiles and unmanned air vehicles (UAV), which threaten the security of American forces and our allies.

Iranian entities are based on parallel banking networks to escape sanctions and travel millions of people in the international financial system, said under-secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence John K. Hurley. Under the president wins over management, we will continue to disrupt these main financial flows which finance the IRANS weapons programs and malignant activities in the Middle East and beyond.

Today's measures are taken under the executive decree of Counterterroism Authority (EO) 13224, as amended, and marks the second cycle of sanctions targeting the parallel banking infrastructures of Irans since the president published the presidential memorandum of national security 2, leading a maximum campaign of pressure on Iran. The IRGC-QF was appointed in accordance with the OE 13224 on October 25, 2007 for its support for several terrorist organizations, and its mother organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was appointed in accordance with the EO 13224 on October 13, 2017 for its support for the IRGC-QF. Modafl was appointed in accordance with the OE 13224 on March 26, 2019 to help, sponsor or provide financial, material or technological support for financial services or others for or in support of the IRGC-QF. Treasury acted against several parallel banking networks, notably on July 9, 2025, when the OFAC appointed a similar parallel banking network network involved in the oil product movement on behalf of the IRGC-QF, and on June 6, 2025, OFAC designated a large network linked to Iranian Zarginhalam Brothers and Billions by the way of changes and companies Fronts on Behalf Iranian entities.

IRGC-QF financial facilitators

Between 2023 and 2025, Iranian nationals Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand (Alivand) coordinated to facilitate the purchase of more than $ 100 million cryptocurrency for oil sales for the Iranian government. Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand used a network of companies before in several foreign jurisdictions to transfer cryptocurrency funds.

Alivand has worked as a financial financial facilitator and broker from the Al-Qatirji company based in Syria, which was a main partner of the IRGC-QF in the sale of Iranian oil. In 2023, Alivand coordinated a payment from Minato Commercial Brokers, a company before currently used by Alireza Derakhshan, to an al-Qatirji account. Alivand was also involved in transactions worth millions of dollars with Tawfiq Muhammad said that Al-Law, a money changer associated with Hezbollah who provided Hizballah access to digital wallets in order to receive funds related to the sales of basic products from the IRGC-QF, and which led to cryptocurrency transfers Al-Qatirji.

The company Al-Qatirji was designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified on November 14, 2024, for having assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or to support or support the IRGC-QF. Tawfiq Muhammad said that Al-Law designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified on March 26, 2024 for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, or technological support or goods or services to or in favor of, in Hezblahlah.

Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand are designated in accordance with the EO 13224, as modified, to have helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or to support it or in support of the IRGC-QF.

Alireza Derakhshan and Modafl

In 2025, Alireza Derakhshan remained in communication with the Iranian currency exchanger sanctioned Ramin Jalalian, which was appointed in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, on June 25, 2024 for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, or technological support for, or goods or in support of Modafl. Jalalian, who has remained active since his designation, manages Powell Niell Materials Trading LLC, water -based, and Powell International Fze.

In mid-2025, Derakhshan was responsible for the daily operations of a group of head companies based in water and Hong Kong, which includes ALPA trading based on FZCO water. Although Derakhshan is not associated with paper companies, Derakhshan manages their accounts and organizes transactions.

Vahid Derakhshan and Leila Karimi are involved in the trade of Alpa – Fzco, Alfa Investment LLC, water -based, and the financial activities of Alpa Kong Limited, based in Hong Kong. Alireza Derakhshan, Vahid Derakhshan, and Leila Karimi Are Linked to Slate of Front Companies, Including Uae-Based Paul Ad Sons Trading Fze, Unique Trading station, Minato Investment LLC, Minato Goods Wholesalers, Minato Commercial Brokers, Everest Investment LLC, Trading LLC Alireza Derakhshan, Vahid Derakhshan, and Leila Karimi uses this group of companies before knowingly facilitating illicit funds, in particular for the purchase of products on behalf of Modafl and IRGC, and these companies collectively manage hundreds of millions of American dollars in transactions.

The ALPA Trading FZCO is designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or to support or in support of Ramin Jalalian. Powell Nimes Materials Trading LLC and Powell International Fze are designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, to be held, controlled or directed by, or have acted or presumed act for or for account, directly or indirectly, Ramin Jalalian.

Vahid Derakhshan, Leila Karimi and Alpa Investment LLC are designated in accordance with the EO 13224, as modified, to be held, controlled or directed by, or having acted or claimed to act for or in name, directly or indirectly, alpa trading fzco. Unique Trading station, Minato Investment LLC, Minato goods wholesalers, Minato and Alliance FIRST Trading LLC alliance are designated in accordance with the EO 13224, as modified, to have financial, financial or technological support in a financial manner, or to goods or support for ALPA.

Everest Investment LLC is appointed in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or to support or supported by Alireza Derakhshan. Alpa Hong Kong Limited is designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, to be detained, controlled or directed by, or have acted or claimed to act for or in the name of, directly or indirectly, Alireza Derakhshan. Paul Ad Sons Trading Fze is designated in accordance with the OE 13224, as modified, for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for or in support, directly or indirectly from the IRGC-QF.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interest in the ownership of designated or blocked persons described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by the OFAC, or exempt, the OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or in transit) the United States which implies all good or interest in the ownership of blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked people. Prohibitions include the creation of any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, or for the benefit of any person designated or blocked, or the reception of any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services to such a person.

In addition, engaging in certain transactions involving people designated today may risk the taxation of secondary sanctions on participating foreign financial institutions. OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions for opening or maintenance, in the United States, a corresponding account or a payable account of a foreign financial institution which conducts or knowingly facilitates any important transaction in the name of a person designated in accordance with the authority concerned.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to specially designated nationals and to the list of blocked people (List of ISDs), but also from its desire to withdraw people from the List of SDNs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC guidelines on filing a petition for the withdrawal of an OFAC list.

Click here for more information on people designated today.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0248 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos