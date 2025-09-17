



Today, the American Ministry of Education (the Ministry) of the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) noted that the public schools of the county of Loudoun (county of Loudoun) violated title IX of educational amendments of 1972 (title IX) by discriminating the male students on the basis of sex. The OCR concluded that the county of Loudoun had not responded, as required by title IX to sexual harassment relations in the boys' changing rooms in a school in the county of Loudoun and retaliated against male students by not treating the parties fairly during its process of grievance and investigation.

The OCRS survey revealed a double standard based on sex: the county of Loudoun did not succeed in investing significantly about complaints of sexual harassment by two male students concerning the presence of a member of the sex opposite in intimate spaces reserved for men, while investigating in depth on the complaint of the sexual harassment of the students concerning the boys.

The membership of the counties of Loudoun to the radical gender ideology has repeatedly placed its students in danger. First, Loudouns' policy to allow students to occupy intimate facilities according to gender identity rather than biological sex violates title IX, compromises security and undermines dignity and the interests of confidentiality to which students are entitled. Secondly, Loudoun County also failed to treat allegations of sexual harassment: he quickly investigated a student complaint, but quickly rejected and did not investigate the sexual harassment complaints of the students of his students, said the interim assistant of Civil Rights Trainor. We urge Loudoun's county to abandon his dependence on post-modern ideology and to adopt the requirements of the law by complying with title IX. The dedication of Trump administrations to equal protection under the law is unshakable, and we will not allow the Royeous localities to challenge this principle.

The public schools of the county of Loudoun have ten days to voluntarily conclude the agreement to resolve the departments, which obliges the county of Loudoun to take the following measures:

Cancel the suspensions imposed on the two male students; Examine its conclusions to determine whether the discipline of male students is justified and, if the county of Loudoun determines that it is the case, the discipline must not go beyond the discipline imposed on students who have engaged in similar conduct and who had comparable disciplinary stories; Take up letters apologizing for the failure of Loudoun County to invest properly in the complaints of the title IX; Inform students and their parents that the public schools of the county of Loudoun will quickly investigate the official complaints of the title IX in a way of conforming to the requirements of the title IX; And provide training to all staff members of the Lycée and Loudoun county who receive or respond to sexual harassment relations under title IX.

Background

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, a biological woman who identified as a man was authorized to access the boys' changing rooms in accordance with the Comté de Loudoun policy. In March 2025, the student recorded her audio and the video of two male students. This has led parents and the two male students to file title IX complaints from the school.

The county of Loudoun failed to treat male students fairly throughout the Investigation process of the title IX, which violates the ban on title IX of sexual discrimination and reprisals.

In July 2025, the OCR noted that five school divisions of Northern Virginia, including the county of Loudoun, violated title IX by having policies which allow students to occupy intimate facilities according to gender identity, not biological sex. After the rejection of the OCRS divisions proposed a resolution agreement to voluntarily resolve its violations of the title IX, the ministry requests the suspension of federal financial aid to the divisions.

In August 2025, to ensure that the divisions spend taxpayers' dollars in accordance with federal law, the ministry appointed divisions as high -risk stretches and placed the divisions on the reimbursement status for all funds in the department, totaling more than $ 50 million.

Title IX and its implementation regulations prohibit discrimination based on sexual relations and activities funded by the federal government.

