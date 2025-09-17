NVIDIA and British Architecture State AI infrastructure and ecosystem innovation, economic growth and jobs





Three months after the British Prime Minister and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced the AI ​​Industrial Revolution, three months after the announcement of major progress in NVIDIA and the UK.

News Summary:

NVIDIA has partnered with NSCALE, a UK AI infrastructure company, and has expanded up to 60,000 GPUs with up to 60,000 GPUs in the UK NVIDIA, up to 60,000 GPUs such as AI infrastructure NSCALE and COREWEAVE. Power initiatives such as Openai's Stargate UK NVIDIA are British bilateral with several initiatives to build a Quantum-GPU AI SuperComputing Center through several initiatives, including team configuration with Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC). Strengthen your computing. NVIDIA and TECHUK will launch R & D Hub to accelerate the country's AI and Robotics Ecosystem to cooperate with QA and Upskill developers. UK-LLM, Nightingale AI and Pollugen and AI leaders and AI leaders and AI leaders and AI leaders are agents and production AI, quantum, life science, finance and robotics, for example, Elevenlabs, Isomorphic Labs, JLR, NSCALE, It is a robot engineering such as Synthesia and Wayve buildings of NVIDIA AI Stack.

NVIDIA announced today that it will invest in the UK's acceleration of the AI ​​Industrial Revolution and work with partners, including CoreWeave, Microsoft and NSCALE, to build the next -generation AI infrastructure. By the end of 2026, the Company will provide major AI models, including Openai's major AI models, to build and operate an AI factory that will provide a British AI goal to build a platform for innovation, growth and opportunities throughout the economy as a whole.

The new infrastructure, which has been released for three months since the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NVIDIA founder and Jensen Huang CEO of London Tech Week, promotes new job opportunities throughout the UK and supports strong, safe and sustainable economic growth throughout the UK, as well as drugs and drug discovery. Including the priority area agreed in the UK's technical partnership, it will serve as a platform for groundbreaking research. The AI ​​plant, which was released to commemorate the Atlantic Crossing and Trade Partnership during the US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK, will add up to 110 billion pounds of investment to the UK and add 120,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs to local data centers. NVIDIA also enables UK Cloud Partner NSCALE to expand its global expansion with 300,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPU worldwide.

Huang said, “The UK has established infrastructure for the AI ​​Industrial Revolution, creating scientific development, industrial change, and new economic opportunities.“ We are in big banking intelligence, and the world -class knowledge of the UK Gold Rocks ecosystem, outstanding universities and vibrant industries are in a unique position to flourish in the AI ​​era. AI supercomputers will be able to build tomorrow by supplying power to new generation researchers, developers and entrepreneurs.

“In the AI ​​era, the UK wanted to be the destination of choice for companies at the forefront of technology change, and it was famous for utilizing its own regenerated talent and building sovereignty.” This major announcement is a decisive stage in which the UK becomes a world -class leader of AI, more job, investment, more money in the pockets of people, a changed public service, a part of a change plan. It means. “

The sovereign AI infrastructure is expanded to accelerate the development and distribution of the UK, and a number of new AI factories are established by NVIDIA Partners to change the national economy and unlock opportunities with AI.

NVIDIA Cloud Partner NSCALE, headquartered in the UK, is deploying 300,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs in the US, Portugal and Norway, and the 60,000 NVIDIA GPU has been established in the UK.

NSCALE, Openai and NVIDIA are establishing Stargate UK. Stargate UK features NVIDIA BLACKWALL ULTRA GPUs operated by NSCale's UK data center by 2026 and offers the most advanced American technology that can change the national economy with AI and unlock the opportunity of AI. Openai is expected to use this NVIDIA infrastructure to provide a model, including GPT-5, the latest advanced reasoning model.

Josh Payne, the CEO of NSCALE, said, “The sovereign AI infrastructure is the core of national elasticity, economic growth and strategic autonomy.” This milestone deepens our promise to provide an important AI infrastructure for the next industrial revolution.

“The UK has been a long -standing pioneer in AI, and it has now become the home of the world -class researcher, millions of CHATGPT users, and the government that quickly recognizes the potential of this technology.” Stargate UK accelerates scientific breakthroughs, improves productivity, and draws economic growth. It is based on this foundation. This partnership reflects the shared vision that can expand the opportunity for people and businesses throughout the UK through the correct infrastructure. “

NSCALE and Microsoft have also announced plans to build the most powerful supercomputers in Loughon. More than 24,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra GPUs are expected to appear to provide Microsoft Azure Services in the UK.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said, “We are focusing on checking whether the United States and the United Kingdom remain at the forefront of cloud innovation with AI.” So we have a partner relationship with NVIDIA and collect global platforms with the latest computing, software and network functions. The innovator has the most powerful tools to form a future with AI. “

COREWEAVE also announced today that it will establish a high -end data center in Scotland with the Grace Blackwell Ultra GPU, which is driven by renewable energy.

Michael Intrator, co -founder and CEO of COREWEAVE, said, “AI innovation and adoption are important for national competitiveness, and Coreweave is trying to provide an infrastructure that enables this. It will bring in the infrastructure, and researchers and businesses will allow you to access the state -of -the -art resources that strengthen the location of the UK in a fast -moving global technology environment. “

In addition, BLACKROCK, the world's largest asset manager, recently announced that it will partner with Digital Gravity Partners and invest up to £ 500 million to modernize the UK data center. This data center is re-established to be ready to be ready for NVIDIA-preparation, allowing the latest AI hardware to build an infrastructure for the AI ​​Industrial Revolution.

NVIDIA is working with the UK quantum ecosystem NVIDIA to accelerate technology development throughout the integration of quantum applications, errors, infrastructure and AI integration in cooperation with the UK quantum computing Pioneer.

OQC and Digital Realty have established a Quantum-AI Center to provide AI supercomputing to support quantum processors in cooperation with NVIDIA. OQC Genesis System based on Digital Realty's JFK10 facility in New York City uses the NVIDIA CUDA-Q ™ platform to use OQC's Quantum Computing technology, NVIDIA AI infrastructure and Digital Realty Data The Center Inter connection and Colouction expertise provides a business that can be expanded to an integrated quantum GPU calculation.

Orca Computing, Imperial College London and Poznan SuperComputing and Networking Centers are publishing a hybrid quarter -deep network that combines AI supercomputing with distributed photon quantum processors.

Edinburgh University is developing GPU accelerated quantum error power-power software through CUDA-Q. Researchers plan to benchmark GPU performance on existing CPU implementation.

The University of Oxford uses AI to control quantum hardware to provide precision and adaptability to one of the most complex tasks of the field.

In addition, SEEQC, which collaborates with the UK's national Quantum Computing Center, is strictly integrating QPUs and GPUs through an expandable digital interface system to integrate decoders for NVIDIA for modification of Quantum error in cooperation with NVIDIA.

Techuk jointly accelerates robotics, AI and human resources technology with NVIDIA NVIDIA. NVIDIA NVIDIA is strengthening the UK's robot and AI ecosystems by working with Techuk with QA, a robot engineering and automated leader, QA and educational provider QA.

Through this initiative, Techuk will provide a comprehensive program that connects members, robotics researchers, and new companies to cooperate with other industry leaders, education and opportunities. NVIDIA will provide support through NVIDIA AI Technology Center resources and technical expertise.

NVIDIA also teams up with QA and supports the British government's efforts to prepare for the future workforce for the AI ​​Industrial Revolution. Through this program, the QA will provide the NVIDIA Deep Learning Research Institute for reasoning and creation AI along with computing access through the NVIDIA DGX ™ cloud platform. This was announced by the British government and NVIDIA to support human resources and re -examination of the industry, research and public sectors, based on the AI ​​technology development initiative announced in June.

The development of the UK technology ecosystem to build the UK AI Foundation has already begun, and has already begun with the support of the US rich research and startup ecosystem and technology leaders.

ISAMBARD-AI, the most powerful AI supercomputer based on the University of Bristol, which started in July, is accelerating national projects, including the following, based on the NVIDIA Grace Hopper ™ SuperChips. Large language model projects developed by University College London, Bangor University and NVIDIA; Nightingale AI, a multimodal health foundation model of sovereignty, developed by Imperial College London and was trained in national health services data; Polygen, a new high -resolution contaminated model developed by Manchester University; Ultrasonic Foundation model led by researchers at the Queen Mary University in London; Gen model in the self -detection world led by researchers at the University of Bristol; Researchers at Cambridge University in cooperation with NVIDIA and SCANs, Electrostics-Aware Foundation, a technical solution provider focusing on community, education and innovation.

NVIDIA operates the pre -industry through physical AI, including expanding robotics, humanoids, materials innovation plants, National Robotarium, OPTERAN, OXA and WAYVE in cooperation with other major robotics leaders in other UK.

Many UK-based life science companies use NVIDIA Technologies to use the AI ​​First approach to simulate drug discovery, treatment and drug design: Basecamp Research, UK CEISRI Latent Labs, Latent Labs, Hutherate Ait on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on on onise is an excellent center. Cooperation between University College London and Kings College London and Oxford Nanopore.

AI model builders and startups are in cooperation with NVIDIA to switch to the UK Technology Division to Agents and AI tools that develop productivity from large -scale language models to AI voice agents. This model builder includes Aveni, Elevenlabs, Polyai, Recraft, Speechmatics and Synthesia.

Read the NVIDIA Corporate blog and learn more about the latest innovation of the UK AI ecosystem.

