The United States designates Colombia as not having cooperated in the drug war for the first time in almost 30 years





Miami The Trump administration added Colombia on Monday to a list of nations who did not cooperate in the drug war for the first time in almost 30 years, a spicy reprimand with a traditional American ally which reflects a recent increase in the production of cocaine and the flavored links between the White House and the country's left president.

Even if he determined that Colombia had failed to comply with its international obligations on the maintenance of the Board, the Trump administration issued a renunciation of sanctions which would have triggered major aid reductions, citing vital American national interests.

However, this is a major step against one of the most faithful allies in the United States in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could harm the economy and hinder efforts to restore campaign security.

President Gustavo Petro, who said on several occasions that whiskey kills more people than cocaine, deplored Trumps' decision at a television meeting on Monday, saying Colombia had been penalized after sacrificing the lives of dozens of police, soldiers and regular citizens, trying to prevent cocaine from reaching the United States.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Santiago, Chile, in July.

What we do is not really relevant to the Colombian people, he said about the anti-Drug efforts of the nations. He to prevent North American society from hacking his nose in cocaine.

The United States added Colombia for the last time to the list, by a process known as a decertification in 1997, when the country's cartels by threats of violence and money had poisoned a large part of the institutions of the nations.

Decline is a frank tool and a huge irritant in bilateral relations that goes far beyond medication problems and makes cooperation much more difficult in a certain number of areas, Adam Isacson, security researcher at Washington Office said in Latin America. This is why it is so rarely used.

The president at the time, Ernesto Samper, faced credible charges to receive illicit campaign contributions from the Cali cartel, now disappeared and an airplane he had to use for a trip to New York to attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly was found carrying 4 kilograms of heroine.

A remarkable turnaround started once Samper left office. Successive American, republican and democrats administrations, have sent billions of foreign aid to Colombia to eradicate illegal coca crops, strengthen its armed forces in the fight against drugs powered by drugs and provide economic alternatives to poor farmers who are on the lowest deputies of the cocaine industry.

This cooperation, a rare success of the United States’s foreign policy in Latin America, began to fall asleep following the suspension a decade of aerial eradication of coca fields with glyphosate. He followed a decision of the High Court of Colombia which determined that the program funded by the United States was potentially harmful to the environment and farmers.

A 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Colombia, the largest rebellious group of nations known under the name of FARC, also committed Colombia to revive punitive policies compared to the American spray of the Orange agent during the Vietnam War in favor of the construction of the State, the rural development and the voluntary substitution of voluntary cultures.

Since then, the production of cocaine has skyrocketed. The quantity of land dedicated to COCA cultivation, the basic ingredient of cocaine, has almost tripled in the last decade for a record of 253,000 hectares in 2023, according to the latest report available to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. It is almost triple the size of New York.

In addition to the production, drug attacks have also climbed 654 metric tonnes so far this year. Colombia entered a record of 884 metric tonnes last year.

But unlike previous governments, the manual eradication of Coca cultures under the direction of Petros has slowed down, barely 5,048 hectares this year less than the 68,000 hectares uprooted during the last year of its conservative term of predecessors and well below the target of 30,000 hectare governments.

Petro, a former rebel himself, also angry senior American officials by refusing US extradition requests and criticizing the repression of immigration to Trump administrations and his efforts to fight drug trafficking in neighboring Venezuela.

Under my administration, Colombia does not collaborate on the assassinations, Petro declared on September 5 after the US military had a deadly strike on a small Venezuelan ship in the Caribbean which, according to the Trump administration, was carrying cocaine to destiny in the United States

Colombia's inability to comply with its drug control obligations in the past year is based solely on his political management, Trump said in a presidential note subject to the congress.

I will plan to modify this designation if the Colombias government takes more aggressive measures to eradicate coca and reduce the production and trafficking in cocaine, as well as to hold those who produce, trafficking and benefiting from the production of responsible cocaine, in particular thanks to better cooperation with the United States to bring the leaders of Colombian criminal organizations to justice.

Under the American law, the president must identify countries each year that have not complied with their obligations under the international counter-off agreements in the previous 12 months.

