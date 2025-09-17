American states most and the least religious





Comparison of states on the key measurements of religiosity

September 16, 2025

Pew Research Centers 2023-24 The study of religious landscape was designed to paint a statistical portrait of religion in the 50 states and the Columbia district.

How religious is your state? Select a statement below to see where it ranks on certain key measures of religion.

When you compare states, it is important to keep in mind that certain differences may not be statistically significant, due to the margins of investigation.

Most religious state as a whole

in your state is very religious, based on a global scale of religiosity

Religious profile of your state

say that religion is very important in their lives

say they attend religious services at least monthly

Say they believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty

The way your condition (XX) is compared to the other states of shaded bars show margins of sampling error at a 95%level of confidence. Find out more about this in our decoded article.

Source: Study on the religious landscape of American adults conducted on July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.

Short Readsep 16, 2025

Find out how adults in your state compare themselves to other Americans on the measures of spirituality, such as belief in souls, spiritual presence, a life after death and more.

How we measured religiosity

This interactive site uses Pew Research Centers 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) data to compare the 50 states and the Columbia district on several religious measurements.

The RLS was carried out in English and Spanish from July 17, 2023 to March 4, 2024, among a representative sample on a national scale of 36,908 respondents. For more details, see the methodology.

To assess the religiosity of each state, we have examined four distinct survey questions. We have classified each state by the percentage of its adult residents (aged 18 and over) who say they pray daily, believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty, consider religion as very important in their lives and attended religious services at least once or twice a month.

Overall religiosity

We have also combined these four questions in a global religiosity scale by assigning points to each survey responding to the responses, as follows:

Prayer Frequency: 0 Points for Those Who Seldom or Never Pray, 2 for Those Who Pray Daily, and 1 for Everyone Else Belief in God or a Universal Spirit: 0 points for those who who do not Believe in God or a Universal Spirit, 2 for Those who Believe with Absolute Certain, and 1 for Everyone EVERYONE EVERYON Say Religion is not too important or not at all important in their lives, 2 for those who say religion is very important in their lives, and 1 for Everyone elese Religious Wait: 0 points for those who say that they rarely attend or never participate in religious services, 2 for those who attend at least once a month, and 1 for everyone

We added these indicators together, with total scores ranging from 0 (for people who have marked 0 out of the four measurements) to 8 (for people who have marked 2 points on each measure). We have divided the public about four groups (or quartiles), at least to most religious. Respondents who marked 7 or 8 were classified in the upper quartile, which we classified as very religious. We then ranked the 50 states and the Columbia district by the percentage of residents who are in the very religious category.

Trends at the state level in religiosity

Data at the state level of our previous religious landscape studies (in 2007 and 2014) are accessible in the RLS interactive database. However, the most recent data (from 2023-24) should not be directly compared to the previous results of the RLS on some of these questions, due to the modifications of the way the RLS was made. More information on trends in the state level over time is included in the footnote of the interactive RLS database. The effect of changes in survey methods is described in Annex A of the last RLS report.

Thanks

The 2023-24 RLS was made possible by the Charitable Trusts PEW, which received the support of Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the Charitable Trust MJ MURDOCK.

Recommended quote:

Rotolo, Chip, Benjamin Wormald, Bill Webster and Justine Coleman. 2025. “How religious is your state?” Pew Research Center. DOI: 10.58094 / XRN4-NQ84.

