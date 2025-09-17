



Donald Trump landed in England ahead of an unprecedented second visit.

The US president and first lady Melanie Trump, with the London Stansted Air Force ONE on Tuesday evening, in the next two days ahead of a series of events for the next two days, the Red arrow along with Charles King, Military Parade, the United Kingdom and the United States F-35 jet It was in contact with a series of events, including the possible fly fasts.

In the UK's criticism of Trump's policies and investigations, the Stop Trump Union is planning another demonstration in the center of London on Wednesday, with a stop trump union for protest in Windsor on Tuesday.

Sadiq Khan accused the US president who wrote in the Guardian that he had done more than anyone else to aim for the division of the world and the fireworks of the world in recent years.

London said it was from the Autocrats Playbook that the US president was deployed to the US city and a minority people in the US city.

Khan understood the practical reasons for maintaining a good connection with the United States, but in recent years, the United Kingdom said he should not be afraid of criticizing the leader who did his best to fan the flame of the world's passionate politics in recent years.

The Yvette Cooper welcomes Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes in Stansted before Donald Trumps arrives. Photo: Nathan Howard/AP

Khan added that the so -called special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States is open and honest with each other.

Khan also publicly collided with Trump in his first week's visit in 2019.

Donald and Melanie Trump were greeted by the US Protocol, Monica Crowley, and were welcomed by Henry Hood, who waited on behalf of the king. Foreign Minister Ivette Cooper was one of the people gathered near the aircraft to meet the president on the plane.

Trump walked with his wife to Marine One, a helicopter that took off at 9:25 pm. Trump traveled to Winfield House, the official residence of the US Ambassador in Regent Park.

On Tuesday, about 70 protesters gathered outside Windsor Castle to the first protest in a series of planned protests against the US president against Trump's second visit to Britain.

The Stop Trump Union protests stood peacefully in Windsor High Street and marched short distance from Henry Viii Gateway. Thames Valley Police said Trump's images and convicted child sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein were arrested for malicious communication after being expected in Windsor Castle.

The images of Trump, Epstein, and Prince Andrew were projected to Windsor while visiting Trump.

People condemned the president, shouted Trump, and talked loudly, holding placards and banners. Donald Trump is not welcome here.

After racial discrimination on Saturday, we must go out. We must hear. We should show that we do not support what happens in the world now, the protesters Lisa Bevan said.

Geoff Holland is from Southampton to show his support. [The government] He said he had to break the relationship. They need to crawl over the broken glass and call us without rolling the red carpet. It is repulsive. Do you think this disgusting person deserves this unprecedented treatment?

Jake Atkinson, a spokesman for the Stop Trump Union, said: Donald Trump's politics is the politics of fascism and authoritarianism. We want to send a signal to the government that the British do not want to listen to Trump and his politics, as well as the way the British feels, not only the way the British feel.

We want Trump politics to damage our democracy and Earth with people in the United States, people in Palestine, Ukrainians, and people from all over the world.

The protesters gather only the Windsor Castle early Tuesday before Donald Trump arrives. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Charles and Camilla will welcome Donald and Melania Trump with conscious illusions in Windsor Castle. As they shake hands, the salute will be fired at the same time in Windsor's British and London Tower.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the greatest honor in the state visit will be published in Trump. About 1,300 members of the British army and 120 words will be involved, with 160 people from the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy, 1,000 in the British and 140 from the Royal Air Force.

The US president, who is well -known for his splendor and beauty conference, will join Charles with the sovereign escort of the Household Cavalry Solidarity with Charles.

British and American musicians will hold a special patch retreat military event for the first time in the state visit. Lavish State Banquet will show off the piper of Edinburghs String Orchestra Duke, the main trumpet of home cavalry, and the piper of Scots Guards.

Trump will head to Keir Starmers Country Residence, Checkers in Buckinghamshire. Raf Halton's flyers have a path when they arrive.

In Windsor, some came out to support Trump. Anne daley, 65, was born with Cardiff, wielding Trump's cardboard cutout and wearing the United States as a great hat.

She hoped that Trump would help you to help the broker world peace. She said she needed him in a tent, she told the president. We need him as an alliance. We need the United States. I when they drink a car in the afternoon with the king [agree] Stop the bombing of the Palestinians. And stop bombing Ukraine. Why are children die for?

A local resident of David Citrine, 73, said he would not protest. But I felt that the protests reflect the views of most British citizens. I would not say he was my favorite person in the world, he said. [The state visit] Obviously, Trump is placed, but ID will prefer it if he doesn't come.

