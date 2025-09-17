The UK for the 0% tariff on steel exports to the UK





The United Kingdom and the United States signed a trade contract in June, reducing tariffs on automobiles and aerospace imports to the United States, but did not agree with the conditions for British steel and the tariff remained 25%.

Trump said he was “helping” to “help” in the United Kingdom's micro-coordination of the British-US trade transactions while talking to reporters while boarding the Air Force 1.

“They want to see if they can refine a trade transaction a little,” he said.

“We made a deal, that's a big job, and I help to help them.

“They want to know if they can get a better deal. So we will talk to them.”

His opinion will be welcomed by the new business assistant Peter Kyle.

The high -ranking government sources argue that “it remains on the path of zero.”

During the weekend, Liam Byrne, chairman of the Labor Commissioner of Commons Business and Trade Committe, warned that the main visit is a “simple beauty contest” and that the government cannot avoid the truth that the British cannot trade with the largest partner for worse terms than in the past.

The agreement to reduce tariffs to zero in the short term was welcomed by the government and the industry with some Pangpar.

When 25% of tariffs were first imposed, steel management described the movement as “destructive”.

However, industry sources say the news is disappointing on the BBC on Tuesday, but the UK has a comparative advantage over other producers who still account for 50%.

One person added that the surplus of the cheap steel has given me some certainty to the industry at least in the world where many countries have established trade barriers to protect the domestic industry. Gareth Stace of Steel, England, said it was the same in Britain.

“The British government is more essential because the British steel manufacturer strengthens its own trade defense in order to have a sustainable share in his market. In these market conditions, the last country that protects the industry will be lost first.”

The British steel producer told the BBC that it was “angry” about the situation.

The company, which has an American customer and has the opportunity to increase exports to the country, said it will now struggle to compete with prices than US steel producers.

A government spokesman said, “We are working closely with the United States to provide certainty of the British industry, protect skilled jobs, and support economic growth as part of plans for change.”

“We are still the only country that benefits from 25%tariffs on steel exports to the United States, and we have strengthened our status as a reliable high -quality steel source.”

Andrew Griffith, a shadow business and sales assistant, criticized the development by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The prime minister insisted on credit for steel tariff negotiations,” he said.

As US officials have questioned the export of Tata, the largest steel manufacturer in the UK, the hope of hasty transactions to eliminate tariffs means that the completion of the new electric arc furnace, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

The Steel Industry in the UK is suffering significant financial pain. The government acquired China's owned factory at Scunthorpe, and Liberty Steel Plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge collapsed last month.

