



Some of the largest US technology companies in the United States have sweared billions of pounds in the UK's artificial intelligence (AI) industry, as the two countries have announced a breakthrough technology transaction.

NVIDIA, Microsoft, Open AI and Google were presented to match President Trump's visit to the UK.

This includes plans to build a data center and invest in AI research and engineering.

Latest money: Tax warning on the main pension

Keir Starmer explained the agreement that the two leaders will sign in a relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The contract will work with AI, quantum computing and nuclear power, along with investments in modular reactors released earlier this week.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

0:41 Energy Boss creates an example of a nuclear future

The Prime Minister said, “We form a future of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic and offer growth, security and opportunities to climb up and down the country.”

More details about AI

The government said the contract will provide thousands of jobs in the northeastern UK that new AI growth areas will require 5,000 jobs.

The area will host a new data center developed in partnership with CHATGPT developer Openai, US chip giant NVIDIA and UK data center company NSCALE. The British government will supply energy to the project, which will be based on Blyth.

NVIDIA's chief executive Jensen Huang has previously been interested in British inappropriate digital infrastructure. “Today, we express the historical chapter of the Kingdom Technology Collaboration in the United States.

“We are in the Big Bang of the AI ​​era, and the UK is in a gold rock location convergent by world -class talent, research and industry.”

Image: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. PIC: Reuters

The Blyth Data Center is part of the infrastructure project of Stargate and Open AI and builds large data centers throughout the United States.

The company also developed sites in Norway and UAE. NVIDIA, which provides graphics processing chips (GPUs), expects to produce $ 14.6 billion ($ 14.6 billion) in the “sovereign” transactions for the next few years until the end of this year.

SAM Altman, the chief executive of Openai, said, “The UK has been a long -standing pioneer in AI and is currently the home of the government that quickly recognizes the potential of this technology, which is the world -class researcher, millions of CHATGPT users and the government.

“Stargate UK is based on this foundation, which accelerates scientific breakthroughs, improves productivity, and helps to lead economic growth.”

See in SKY NEWS: Most people use Chatgptnhs Medicines Bill 'to preserve the UK pharmaceutical industry'

Microsoft also promised to expand the UK's largest investor, 22 billion data centers, and build the largest AI supercomputer in the United States.

Meanwhile, Google owner Alphabet has expanded HertfordShire's data center and pledged 5 billion people to fund the London -based subsidiary Deepmind using AI to use the state -of -the -art science research. The company was founded in the UK and acquired by Google in 2014.

Other investments include 15 billion in AI Cloud Computing Company COREWEAVE and 14 billion in Salesforce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-to-sign-us-uk-tech-partnership-in-drive-for-ai-13432253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos