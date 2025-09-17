



Washington – Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would increase travel restrictions on Hungarian citizens after the country has taken measures to combat security vulnerabilities in the latest warming sign between Washington and Budapest.

The Biden Administration in 2021 imposed restrictions on Hungarian passport holders born outside Hungary and reduced the authorized travel period authorized by the visa derogation program, citing a simplified naturalization policy supported by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who extended citizenship to people born from the Aboriginal HUNGARIAN.

The officials said at the time that nearly one million people had obtained citizenship between 2011 and 2020 without adequate verification.

As part of the VISA renunciation program, most citizens of the participating countries are authorized to visit the United States for 90 days or less, if they obtain the approval of the electronic system for travel authorization (ESTA). Citizens of more than 40 countries are eligible for going to the United States as part of the Visa exemption program, according to the State Department website.

While ESTA approvals generally allow you to travel over a period of two years, the restrictions added by the United States in 2023 had reduced this period of validity for Hungarian travelers born outside the country from two years to one and have limited authorization to a single entry in the United States

From September 30, the Trump administration restores the validity period for two years and allowed Hungarians to make several entries in the United States within this period.

“The United States and Hungary have a solid security partnership, and this commitment is reflected in the actions that Hungary has made to meet the security standards of the visa renunciation,” said assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

“We believe in friendship between our nations, based on sovereignty, freedom and mutual respect,” said Robert Palladino, the United States.

The Hungarian Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a “fantastic leader” and welcomed him in his Mar-A-Lago field in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2024.

“Viktor Orbán did a great job in so many different ways. Very respected. Respected throughout Europe. Probably, like me, a little controversial, but it's okay. It's ok. You did a good job and you kept your country safe,” Trump said in May 2019.

While Trump adopted Orban, the Biden administration had a colder relationship with the NATO ally. The president of the time, Biden criticized the Hungarian chief in 2024 as “in search of a dictatorship”. Hungary for months has delayed the expansion of NATO to include Sweden and Finland, saying that their additions would contradict Russia.

The European Union has also accused Hungary of Democrat decrease and earlier this year, has reduced access to more than a billion euros in funding for what the block declared that they are violations of the rule of law and an inability to combat corruption.

Camilla Schick contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Nicole Sganga

Nicole Sganga is the correspondent for internal security and justice of CBS News. It is based in Washington, DC and reports for all programs and platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-lifts-travel-restrictions-hungarian-citizens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos