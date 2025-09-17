Donald Trump's visit to the UK: What is the agenda? | Donald Trump





1. Tuesday

Together with his wife, Melania, Trump, along with the Air Force One, with Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper and the British Ambassador Warren Stephens Greeted.

Then the US president will go to Windsor Castle and spend the night. There is no public event planned on Tuesday, and Trump will not spend time in London.

Despite the desire to keep the president far away from the hostile to the public, the protesters plan to arrive in Windsor while protesting at local high street.

Trump's visiting map 2. Wednesday

The president and first lady are officially greeted by Windsor with Royal Salute, which was fired simultaneously from the East Lawn and Tower of London in Windsor Castle.

Then you will be dragged into the carriage through the Windsor Real Estate with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine. Their paths are reduced by the members of the army, along with the three military bands of the Royal Marine Corps, the army and the RAF.

The group will greet you as soon as it arrives by the guards of the honor. They have lunch at the main restaurant, and then Royals take Trump when they look around Royal Collection. Then the president and the first lady visit St Georges Chapel and put a wreath in the grave of Queen Elizabeth II. While there, they will receive a trip to the chapel and the chapel choir.

The first event with STARMER will watch the prime minister and his wife join the group on Wednesday afternoon to hit the retreat.

If the weather is good, the president will receive a fly fast with a red arrow with the British and US F-35 jets. That evening you will see the biggest case in the state visit. The traditional white tie banquet of Windsor Castle will be speeches by the king and Trump.

3. Thursday

Trump will leave Windsor and travel to the prime minister's retreat, where he will be greeted by STARMER, an honor guard and a backpipe band.

The prime minister will take a look around the Winston Churchill Archives before sitting for the official bilateral meeting, leading to his opponent, and then holding a reception with business leaders, including the representatives of GSK, Microsoft and Rolls-Royce.

Before holding a joint press conference, the pair will have lunch together. Melania trump will stay in Windsor Castle. Here the queen will look at her Queen Marys Dolls House and Royal Library. Later she will travel by checker to reunite with her husband before her husband returns to the United States.

4. Problem 1: Investment

STARMER hopes that the visit will be dominated by news of new investment transactions between the two countries.

The United Kingdom has already announced a nuclear contract that accepts safety evaluation with the Uuk and the United States in relation to small modular reactors. Small nuclear power plants are often cited by supplying enormous amounts of energy needed to supply power to artificial intelligence and advanced data centers, and public officials say that joint recognition contracts will help to speed up deployment.

STARMER and TRUMP will also present their presentations on technology and financial services. This technology transaction is expected to deal with investments in AI, supercomputers and quantum computing.

However, nothing has been mentioned about tariffs that have been the best of the UK agenda for US relations. In May, the president and the prime minister announced a trade transaction to reduce the tariffs of steel from 25%to 0%, but the cuts should still be implemented among Washington's raw material import sources.

5. Problem 2: Ukraine

European leaders were pleased with Trump's opinion on the weekend. He first called Russia an attacker in a war against Ukraine. A week ago, he talked about playing Moscow with more sanctions after Russia started bombing in Ukraine since the war began.

But between these two statements, Trump issued a social media statement that deeply worried about his fellow NATO member states. In his position, he was responsible for the war of his predecessor Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged the European Union to impose up to 100%tariffs in China and India.

STARMER hopes to use VLADIMIR PUTIN once again to run Trump. European leaders warned the US president that Russian leaders were not serious about the peace agreement as part of their strategy to strengthen his position on Moscow.

6. Issuance 3: Let's go

The United Kingdom is preparing to join France and other countries to recognize Palestinian countries at the UN General Assembly at the end of this month.

Trump recently told Hamas that recognition would be rewarded. The UK will prefer to neutralize this problem and try to persuade the US to not retaliate in any way.

7. Problem 4: Freedom of Migration and Press

British officials are afraid of what happens after about 110,000 people, especially after the end of last weekend, when the president began to talk about the injury of the relocation and reform Britain.

In recent months, the STARMERS government has led the enforcement of authoritarianism to free media and described it as an emphasis on the recent arrest of the artist Graham Linehan and the imprisonment of Lucy Connolly.

Many of them have been started by Elon Musk in Social Media Platform X. Luckily for Starmer, Trump is now out with Musk.

8. Problem 5: Jeffrey Epstein

One of the reasons why part of the British government pushed for the dismissal of Peter Mandelson last week was because they did not want to darken the main visit by the question of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender.

Like Mandelson, Trump was wondered by the debate over the previous friendship with Epstein, and even the presidents demanded that even loyal supporters would release the FBI file to the financially.

When Starmer, Trump, and King Charles meet, Prince Andrew will unite three desperate world leaders who do not talk about Epstein if they have a well -known relationship.

