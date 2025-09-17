The American officers linked us and pointed weapons about us, the South Korean engineers say to the BBC





Jean Mackenzie

Serin Habbc Newshour and

Korean Yuna Kubbc

EPA

The South Korean workers, seen here, boarding buses at Incheon airport, were repatriated last Friday

When Youngjin looked out the window of his office and saw armored trucks and immigration application to run with firearms, he was surprised, but not worried.

The young South Korean was certain that it had nothing to do with him. He was only in the United States for a few weeks on a short-term visa, he said to himself.

Then the armed agents broke out in his room and ordered him outside. They handcuffed it, before attaching chains to its size and ankles, and loaded it on a bus for a detention center.

“I panicked and my mind became empty. I felt sick,” he told the BBC, now at home in South Korea.

“I couldn't understand why I was treated like that.”

Youngjin is one of the more than 300 Korean workers who were detained in the American state of Georgia at the beginning of the month, in one of the greatest immigration raids in the presidency of Donald Trump to date. He and others interviewed for this article did not want to reveal their real names to protect their identity.

BBC / Hosu Lee

Youngjin, photo, says he is always shaken by the test

“Helicopters and drones with firearms”

US officials initially said that workers were illegally in incorrect visas, but ultimately the two parties have entered into an agreement allowing them to go voluntarily without any penalty, so that they can return to the future.

Most workers were temporarily in the United States, helping to build an electric car battery plant led by two South Korean companies, Hyundai and LG are part of an American push to encourage foreign companies to invest and make more in the United States.

LG said many of its employees who have been arrested had different types of visas or were under a program to renounce visas. And so they were particularly shocked by the raid.

“We just went out for a brief break and I could see many people, officials with firearms. As Koreans, we just thought they were here to stop criminals, but then they suddenly started to stop,” said Chul-Yong, who was also detained that day.

He said they had tried to explain who they were, but they were terrified: “There were helicopters and drones, armored vehicles with rifles.”

There were officers pointing firearms on workers, he said. “Do you know these red lasers coming out of these weapons? It was so shocking that some people were shaking with fear.”

Even those who managed to share their visa details said they had been arrested. “I thought everything would be cleared up, but instead, they suddenly chained us,” said Kim, another detained worker, who only wanted to reveal his family name.

Chul -hong said there was a mangee around his ankles and another around his size, linked to the handcuffs. “It was so tight, I couldn't touch my face with my hands.”

They all said that they did not know why it happened, nor where they were taken. “I learned later that I was detained at the folkston Ice Processing Center,” added Chul-Yong, software engineer. He intended to stay for about a month but was arrested the sixth day there.

How the massive immigration raid on a Georgia automotive factory took place

'It was freezing … water felt like wastewater'

Youngjin, engineer and subcontractor of LG, had to be there for five weeks to train staff to manage some of the specialized high-tech equipment.

The 30 -year -old was trembling, still visibly upset, as he described to the BBC taken to the detention center and locked in a room with 60 to 70 other people.

“I had a panic crisis. I was just standing there in trembling,” he said. The room was freezing and the new detainees did not receive blankets for the first two days, he added.

“I wore short sleeves, so I put my arms inside my clothes and I wrapped myself in a towel to try to stay warm at night,” he said. “The worst part is water. It felt like wastewater. We drank as little as possible.”

The bunk beds were all taken, said Chul-Huh, when he arrived, leaving him as well as others to find an empty place to rest, even an empty office where they could lower their heads.

“We tried to sleep anywhere, really. It was really cold. There were people who found packed bread, heated in the microwave, embraces it throughout the night.”

During the first days, Youngjin did not know how long he would be held. He feared that it could be months. It was only after some of the workers were able to meet lawyers and consular staff, they realized that their government was working with the American authorities to release them.

“Even the American part believes that it may have gone a little too far,” said the chief journalists of South Korea after his return from the United States. Seoul says that she is currently investigating the potential human rights violations during the raid by the American authorities.

Trump recognized the need to have specialists in American workers abroad and, according to South Korean officials, American assistant secretary of assistant Christopher Landau expressed his “deep regrets” on the incident.

However, he shaken relations between the United States and South Korea, generally closed allies, especially since he was hard on the heels of a trade agreement in which the South Korean companies have committed to investing $ 350 billion in the United States.

BBC / Hosu Lee

Youngjin shows a red group that they put before his stop, which indicated that he had to be checked

Mr. Kim thought that his work was authorized by his B -1 visa – and argued that he had no sense that the authorities have hundreds of people without clarifying their roles in the factory.

Younjin, who was in the United States in a program to renounce 90-day visas, is categorical, he did nothing illegal. “I only attended meetings and I made training presentations,” he said, explaining that it was within the framework of renunciation. “My confidence in the United States has been deeply shaken. I don't think it is a trustworthy partner for South Korea.”

Although back with his family, the engineer is still struggling to deal with what happened to him. When he saw them at the airport after arriving at home on Friday evening, he said he had smiled and hugged them, but felt anything.

“It was as if I was hollow inside. It was only when my mother prepared for dinner that evening that it really struck me, and I cried for the first time.”

And he leaves the house only for short outings. “When I am outside, if I feel something similar to prison, I start to tremble and try myself, so I'm not going out long now,” he said.

Chul-Yong says that he too had trouble with experience. “We all got out of the arrival door smiling, but now that I think about it, I was close to tears,” he said, remembering his return home last week. “To say that it tears me out.”

And seeing yourself in television reports was not easy. “You couldn't see my face, but you could recognize my body. So my family and friends all knew it was me.”

He thinks most workers have “enough” and may not come back. But he says he has no choice.

“This is what I have been doing. I have been doing this for 30 years. I put my life in this work,” he adds.

“If I can't do that, what can I do? How will my family live?”

