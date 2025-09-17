North East England has set up billions of investments and thousands of jobs with the UK and the US ink technology partnership.





North East is an AI powerhouse that will create potential for more than 5,000 jobs and 30 billion private investment as AI growth zones. Major projects will create new opportunities for AI's career to find new innovations such as medical and clean energy. As a global leader of AI infrastructure, we work together with Openai and British company NSCALE to provide new computing resources.

The Northeastern AI growth area will unlock more than 5,000 new jobs and provide 30 billion investment as the area becomes a hub for AI development.

This is aimed at local residents of AI based on this region and will create opportunities for people to build long -term careers in the sector, including the development and use of AI in public services such as technology development.

It was announced today [17 September]The area will invest more money in people's pockets by solidifying the ambitions, growing economic growth, and creating new skilled jobs to become one of the largest data center hubs in Europe, which consists of the site of Blyth and Cobalt Park near Newcastle.

By strengthening the rollout of AI in this area, this new AI growth area is as follows.

Creating thousands of jobs throughout the region, including data engineering, AI research and development, and AI safety, creating newly trained AI experts from local universities, including Newcastle University, Durham University, Sunderland University, and No Island University, improve UKS's latest economic growth distance, promote local economic growth, and medical, energy and finance It is increasing the productivity of the business in the business. Researchers, scientists, startups, and academics provide academic studies on AI power, competing worldwide in understanding drug discovery, climate change and safer technologies

The AI ​​Growth Zone will create a growth opportunity in this area to take advantage of UKS's largest low -carbon and renewable energy, and emerging technology ecosystems in the world -class universities and technology ecosystems in areas including high -end manufacturing, robotics and spaces.

BLACKSTONE has already invested $ 10 billion on the BLYTH site with a new designation of AI Growth Zone, and has invested 20 billion investments from partners in the future.

The Blackstone Investment, a British company, NSCALE and major US companies Openai and NVIDIA partners, were established to provide a new AI infrastructure in the UK to develop a platform designed to deploy OpenAIS technology in the UK sovereign infrastructure.

In the first stage, OpenAI occupies up to 8,000 GPUs, a building block of AI technology, and can be performed in a split moment to support AI adoption from all over the UK early next year, and can be extended to an extension of about 31,000 GPUs.

Stargate UK is based in several regions in the UK, including Cobalt Park, which consists of some of the newly designated AI growth zones in the northeastern part.

Partnerships between these companies will help to promote the UK's AI infrastructure and adoption, innovate public services, and support government change plans for economic growth. Trump and President Trump start a new deal to unlock the investment and cooperation of AI, Quantum and nuclear technology.

Liz Kendall, Minister of Technology, said:

This is good news for the northeastern and those who live there. This investment will create thousands of high -quality jobs, improve technology, and inspire the creation of new companies.

The industrial heritage of North Easts is developing into the future of innovation. It presupposes the community through technology and career to unlock potential potential and to draw UKS Next Industrial Revolution.

Kim McGuinness, the northeastern mayor, said:

Today's announcement on the AI ​​Growth Zone will be placed on the forefront of the next technological revolution, leading to billions of new investment in our region, a new opportunity for thousands of better jobs and locals.

I want children in school today to see their place in the future centered on AI. We know that AI will be innovative for our economy, but this is a method of providing a new future for young people by cooperating with business to create training and apprenticeships in this sector that grows completely new.

Our area has the best computing performance in Europe through the COBALT Park Data Center, which was already established in Wallsend and the QTS Cambois Data Center campus in BLYTH in 2028. We have technology and brain in the technical and universities, and now we can match this growth area to the new investment that will bring to the northeast of the world.

Professor Chris Day, Vice -Chairman and Chairman of Newcastle University, said:

We are pleased to play an important role in the AI ​​growth area and continue to lead economic prosperity in the northeastern part.

This investment allows you to expand your training for AI, data science, cloud infrastructure and data -oriented engineering. In this major growth sector, it will be essential to improve the local personnel who will benefit new jobs.

In addition, based on the best expertise in the world, you can provide state -of -the -art AI and data research to support companies located in the region.

This announcement is a more widely gained profit from the region and the country by playing a role in developing an exciting innovative ecosystem in the northeastern part of Newcastle University.

The founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang said:

Today there is a historical chapter of the UK technology cooperation.

We are in the Big Bang of the AI ​​era, and the UK stands in a gold rock location convergent by world -class talent, research and industry.

By building a state -of -the -art AI infrastructure and investing in a British new company, we are unlocking AI for the UK.

NSCALE CEO Josh Payne said:

Through Stargate UK, I was pleased to announce NSCALES promises to the UK AI infrastructure and to build the most powerful supercomputer in the United States with Microsoft.

As a company headquartered in the UK, we showed how to be the creator, not the taker, the most important technology of our time.

In the COBALT Park in the AI ​​Growth Zone, thousands of state -of -the -art computer chips are expected to be released by NSCALE, and Open AI is expected to be the first company to take advantage of its ability.

The entire AI growth area with Blyth's new data center will increase its energy capacity to 1.1GW over the next six years, creating thousands of new jobs and creating thousands of new jobs in Europe.

Sam Altman, CEO of Openai, said:

The UK has been a long -standing pioneer in AI and is currently the home of the government that quickly recognizes the potential of this technology. Stargate UK builds this foundation that accelerates scientific breakthroughs, improves productivity, and helps to lead economic growth. This partnership reflects the shared vision that the right infrastructure can be established to expand the opportunities for people and businesses across the UK.

This is a key part of the government's vision for AI growth, along with the existing wind farm infrastructure, with abundant clean energy in the northeastern part, and the plan to develop solar energy sources and the storage capacity of battery is increased.

Universities in this area are already leading research in AI. From better patient management to new methods, the New Castles National Innovation Center for Data, from the new method of increasing mortgage approval and detecting fraudulent fraudulent, is also through AI to create a major position in which local scientists can oppose the regional infrastructure and pipelines of local infrastructure and personnel. We are developing AI curriculum for Upskill residents.

30 billion potential investments include 10 billion investments that BLACKSTONE has already committed, and efforts are being made to develop this area as a hub for AI development and to establish this area as a major driving force in the government's change plan.

