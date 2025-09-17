How Luckin Coffee faces Starbucks in the United States





China's largest coffee chain takes the United States

Luckin Coffee, who gave up Starbucks as a upper chain in China, is now making a big game in the country of origin of the faithful based in Seattle. In mid-September, Luckin opened 5 locations in New York.

Luckin stores operate without a cashier and customers must place orders on its mobile application. Although the price of stickers of its drinks is not so far from those of Starbucks, the operating model of Luckin relies strongly on the discount by wrapping users with coupons in the application, generally 30% to 50% reduction.

The company aims to extend its brand notoriety with its American launch.

Bernstein's research suggests that Luckin's current price levels and store volumes are not durable, as its initial stores work at a loss. This is not how its Starbucks competitor works.

“Starbucks always endeavors to be profitable in one go … Usually, trying to target a minimum of 15% of margin per store is our estimate,” said Danilo Gargiulo, research analyst on shares in Bernstein US. “In the case of Luckin, the idea is that I want to grow in awareness. I want to make sure that the brand is recognized as a national basis, even if at the beginning, it means that I should perhaps suffer from smaller losses by store.”

The relatively short story of Luckin Coffee was heavy with controversy.

The company was founded in 2017 and became public on the Nasdaq two years later. His action course jumped during his start on the market, but the company quickly fell from Grace while the SEC invoiced him with accounting fraud in 2020.

An internal investigation by the company revealed that its COO had made 2019 dollar 2019 sales.

Luckin was struck off from the Nasdaq and filed for less than a year later. However, he came out of the scandal with a new leadership at the helm.

The action is now negotiated on the over -the -counter, or “over -the -counter” market, which is a less regulated exchange.

By 2023, Luckin Coffee has successfully completed $ 3.5 billion in net income, exceeding Chinese Starbucks operations. Since then, he has evolved quickly.

Luckin currently has more than 26,000 locations, most of them in China. Starbucks has around 8,000 stores in China.

Watch the video to find out more about the question of whether Luckin Coffee could constitute a threat to Starbucks in the United States

