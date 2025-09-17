



The relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States was a friendship that was rooted in ideals and mutual ambitions that were longer than diplomatic issues. Over the generations, our country stood on the shoulders of shoulders pursuing economic, political, and innovation. From the Atlantic Charter to the digital age, the United Kingdom and the United States pursued partnerships. Today, the alliance enters another new chapter by expanding its access to reliable US technology and strengthening the infrastructure to lead the economic growth and technological development of the AI ​​era.

At Microsoft, WEVE has a privilege to participate in this story for more than 40 years. And on the day before Trump's visit to President Charles, Microsoft is proud to reaffirm his deep and continuous dedication to the UK AS, which sets a new benchmark for collaboration with the Atlantic Crossing Technology.

Currently, Microsoft has been investing $ 30 billion in AI infrastructure and continuous operation for four years from 2025 to 2028. This means the biggest financial promise in the UK. It includes $ 15 billion in capital spending to build UKS cloud and AI infrastructure. This investment allows you to work with NSCale to build the largest supercomputer with over 23,000 NVIDIA GPUs.

YouTube video

Click here to load the media

This investment is not only designed to meet customer needs, but also designed to strengthen economic relations that help both sides of the Atlantic. It also shows significant progress in the UK-US Technology Partnership and shows how close the collaboration is in accordance with the AI ​​behavior plan of President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Microsofts Landmark Investment is a powerful confidence vote for UKS leadership of AI and state -of -the -art technologies.

This promise will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also guarantee that it remains at the forefront of global innovation when the UK plans to change.

We are proud of our partnership with the world's best companies, such as Microsoft, to build the future of British originality and ambition.

Our capital investments are also Barclays, NHS, NHS, London Stock Exchange Group, Premier League, Vodafone, UK Office, UK Office, Unilever and Business. We will expand our data center footprints to meet the adoption. Vodafone has expanded its Microsoft Copilot to 68,000 employees around the world, watching 4 hours of productivity gain during the pilot. BARCLAYS launches a colecilot to 100,000 colleagues to integrate it into its own tools to unlock insights and efficiency, and developers of London Stock Exchange Group develop safe and reliable applications using Github Copilot and Windows 365 It is accelerating dramatically.

The other half of our investment will support continuous operation throughout the UK. This includes multiple sites and 6,000 employees in the city. They have a variety of businesses about advanced research, AI model development, product development, new game creation, data center operation, and sales and support for customers from all over the country. They work closely with almost all important British institutions every day.

As we continued to grow infrastructure and partnerships, we were strengthening economic relations that create opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic Jobs, Innovation and long -term growth in the two countries. We have trained more than a million people with AI technology to help British personnel have equipment in the future. I was proud to contribute to UKS leadership in science, technology and responsible innovation through Microsoft Research in London and Microsoft AI.

As we went forward, Prime Minister Starmers focused on the UK's economic growth. Our ability to invest in this scale is not based on a small measure of the work that the government is trying to reform the plan, grow electricity capacity, and create a more stable and open regulatory environment. In order for AI to fully recognize its potential, it requires clarity and prediction of how companies can deploy investment, and people need to be responsible for being developed and deployed so that these technologies will not only build trust but will continue to ensure that people who create and invest AI will continue to do so.

The AI ​​believes that as the industry is reconstructed and unlocked new possibilities, reliable US technologies can help to strengthen the UK institutions and companies' confidence in accordance with the principles of security, transparency and responsibility. And by doing so, I was investing in a partnership that continued to provide opportunities, innovation and influence in both directions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.microsoft.com/on-the-issues/2025/09/16/microsoft-30-billion-uk-ai-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos