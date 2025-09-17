Goats and sodaExBulletin





A view of a Kuehne + Nagel warehouse in Geel, in Belgium, which houses contraceptives funded by the United States worth nearly $ 10 million. The US State Department said that the actions would be sent to France to be destroyed.

For months, $ 9.7 million in birth controls for women in low -income countries were blocked in a Belgian warehouse apparently intended for destruction following the Trump administration freezing on foreign aid.

The State Department said in July that it would spend $ 167,000 in taxpayers to incine the contraceptives at the end of the month, despite the fact that they are paid and not expired. This attracted the indignation of humanitarian organizations from around the world, which have offered to buy and distribute the productive themselves.

“No one benefits from this burned product,” Sarah Shaw, an associate advocacy director at MSI, told NPR. “It is an environmental disaster, it is a human rights disaster, it's just a disaster at each level. So, that is, why not put it quietly, put it back to a third party and let them face it?”

But the deadline for July of the administration came and came, without official confirmation of the destruction of storage, creating confusion on the status of contraceptives and prudent optimism about their survival.

Humanitarian hopes were anchored last week when the New York Times, citing a USAID declaration, said the contraceptives had been destroyed. But the next day, he reported later, the Belgian authorities entered the warehouse and confirmed that the contraceptives were still there.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred the issues of the NPR to the Flemish Minister of the Environment and Agriculture, which has not yet answered questions about the status of contraceptives. In another sign of product survival, the Flemish Organization for Sexual Health Sensoa takes a manifestation “against the expected incineration of contraceptives stored in Geel and the refusal to sell them in Belgium” outside the American Embassy in Brussels on Thursday.

A non -profit organization, Pai, said in a Friday declaration that “we hear one thing from one source and another of a different source”, blaming the US government for having created “the confusion between civil society and the general public”.

But the aid groups welcomed the ambiguity, hoping that there is still a chance that contraceptive pills, implants and injectables with expiration dates ranging from 2027 to 2031 can go to their expected beneficiaries.

According to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), 77% of the products were reserved for five African countries The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Mali, many of which are already confronted with shortages of contraceptives in the light of the dismantling of the Trump of the Usaid.

The destruction of this single stock could lead to 362,000 involuntary pregnancies, 161,000 unforeseen births, 110,000 dangerous abortions and 7,18 avoidable maternal deaths, according to the reproductive Health Supplies Coalition (RHSC).

Friday, more than 70 American and international organizations based in the United States sent a letter to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, exhorting him to remove destruction plans and “do everything you can to ensure life products, including contraception, reach people in need”.

“Right now, women and girls around the world are desperately looking for contraception and in the face of empty shelves,” they wrote. “Meanwhile, this administration chooses to spend taxpayers to destroy effective health and medical supplies that are sought and necessary and which could save and transform lives.”

They added that despite the administration's complaints, the fact that the products have not yet been destroyed means “it is not too late to do the right thing”.

NPR sent two emails to the State Department by asking for comments on Monday and again Tuesday morning, but did not hear in time for publication.

Contraceptives can always save lives

In their letter to Rubio, humanitarian groups have criticized the US government for rejected “numerous purchase or shipping offers from supplies while distributing deliberate disinformation on contraception”.

They are particularly concerned about the characterization by the State Department of Birth Control Products which prevent pregnancy from occurring in the first place as a “abortion”, which causes the end of a pregnancy. According to humanitarian groups, no abortion method, there is no abortion methods in stocks and an inventory list obtained by NPR.

“If this contraception is destroyed under the blatant claim that they are abortify, it would be an act of scandalous cruelty,” said Beth Schlachter, director of external relations at MSI Reproductive Choices. “It would cost lives, derail the progress in global health and strip millions of people from the basic tools they need to plan their family and protect their health.”

The US government has “many responsible options at their disposal” to prevent supplies from being destroyed, explains Rachel Milkovitch, a global specialist in health policy for humanitarian medical aid MDECINS Sans fronts USA, or doctors without borders. They could sell them to one or more NGOs offering to distribute the products, potentially with the help of another European government, or even give them directly to the health ministries in African countries.

“There are $ 10 million in products that have already been paid that could simply be moved to countries,” said Shaw from MSI. “And local health systems will use this product, it will be wisely.”

Shaw says that obtaining actions she described as the equivalent of ten Belgian trucks to other countries, especially in Africa, could take up to six months, taking into account the logistics of shipping and customs, as well as distribution in the country.

And she notes that many of these countries have a policy where they will only accept drugs at least two years before their date of sale which could raise questions about the contraceptives which would expire in 2027. But Shaw also notes that it is possible and, in this case, likely that they would obtain derogations to bypass this rule.

“Given the extreme shortages that [health] The ministries live, I imagine that they would be very happy to issue derogations because they know that the product will be used, “she added.

The stranded stock is only part of the problem

The United States has long been the largest bilateral donor to family planning, it has contributed $ 600 million each year, representing almost half of the global donor funding, according to the RHSC.

But that changed with the second Trump administration. When the State Department froze foreign aid in January, it specifically interrupted family planning services because it did not consider them “vital” despite vast evidence that these services reduce maternal and newborns.

This freezing and the dismantling of the USAID by the administration left a huge gap in the world resources of family planning. Humanitarian groups say that it is already shortages in many sub -Saharan African countries, which the destruction of $ 9.7 million would seriously exacerbate.

A group, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), says that in Kenya, where dangerous abortions are among the five main causes of maternal deaths, the freezing of American financing left facilities with less than five months of contraceptives, instead of the 15 months required.

The IPPF also warned against a shortage of contraceptives, in particular implants, in Tanzania, which has a direct impact on customer choices concerning the adoption of family planning “. He indicates that now brilliant stocks represent “a terrifying 28% of the country's total annual needs”.

Shaw, of MSI, says that his teams on the ground will have to start diverting women who will be “who change their life” for these women.

“It means that girls will abandon school. Women will have dangerous abortions. Women will die in childbirth,” she said. “I mean, it's really a whole generation of women and girls that the trajectory of their lives has changed very quickly because of this.”

While aid groups say that the contraceptives held in Belgium are desperately necessary, they also recognize that their distribution would not fill the gaping hole left by the removal of the United States from this space.

The PAI group said there were about $ 40 million in contraceptives held at various times in the world supply chain. According to RHSC, an example is a stock worth 1.5 million dollars in Dubai.

Milkovitch, of MSF-USA, says that it is worth asking questions about all the contraceptives that are selected, whether in transit, in warehouses or elsewhere and not only on the stock of $ 9.7 million in question.

“If we save these supplies, if we prevent their destruction, it does not start or does not end with it,” she said. “There will still be stocks of contraceptives in places that previously benefited from family planning and genesic health programs applied to the United States.”

