Why the United States should reduce interest rates





Natalie Shermanbusiness Reporter

Bloomberg / Getty

It finally happens.

After months of economic debate and growing attacks by US President Donald Trump, the American central bank is ready to reduce interest rates on Wednesday.

The federal reserve should largely announce that it reduces the objective of its key loan rate by 0.25 percentage points. This will put it in a range of 4% to 4.25% – the lowest level since the end of 2022.

This decision – the decrease in the first rate of the bank since last December – is expected to launch a series of additional discounts from the coming months, which should help reduce loan costs in the United States.

But they have a warning on the economy, reflecting an increased consensus to the Fed that a drop -down labor market needs an increase in the lower interest rate form.

They are also not likely to satisfy the president, who called for much deeper cuts.

In many ways, it is not surprising that the Fed, which establishes an interest rate policy regardless of the White House, Cup.

The inflation that has torn the post-pandemic economy and prompted the bank to increase interest rates in 2022 has decreased considerably.

In the United Kingdom, in Europe, Canada and elsewhere, central banks have already responded with lower rates, while the Fed's own decision-makers said for months that they expected to reduce borrowing costs by at least percentage half-point this year.

During the last Fed meeting, two members of the board of directors even supported a reduction.

They were exceeded because other members have remained worried that Trump's economic policies, including tax reductions, prices and massive detention of migrant workers, do not cause inflation again.

And it is true that the United States in recent months have seen inflation stick higher. Prices increased by 2.9% over the 12 months until August, the fastest pace since January, and still above the 2% target of the Fed.

But in recent weeks, these concerns have been overshadowed by the weakness of the labor market. The United States reportedly pointed out of employment gains in August and July and a pure and simple loss in June – the first drop of this type since 2020.

“It really comes back to what we have seen on the job market – the deterioration we have seen in recent months,” said Sarah House, main economist at Wells Fargo, who expects rates to drop 0.75 percentage points by the end of the year.

“The Fed knows that when the job market runs, it turns very quickly, so they want to make sure they don't walk on the economy's brakes at the same time as the labor market has already slowed down.”

Although Trump has rejected concerns about economic weakness, the drop in rates should not be unhappy to him – he spent months exploding the Fed's hesitation to reduce rates, which, according to him, should be as low as 1%.

On social networks, he called the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, “a real model”, accusing him of retaining the economy by leaving interest rates too high for too long.

“Too late” must reduce interest rates, now and larger than he had in mind. The accommodation will soar !!! “wrote Trump in an article on social networks this week, referring to Powell.

Trump's pressure is not only rhetorical. He moved quickly to install the president of his council of economic advisers, Stephen Miran, on the Fed in Time for the meeting of this week after the short -term vacancy opened its doors last month.

His administration also threatened Powell to dismiss and investigated and is locked in a legal battle for his efforts to dismiss the economist Lisa Cook, another member of the board of directors.

For criticism, Trump's movements are an assault against the independence of the Fed which is unprecedented in recent history.

But whatever the clumsiness in the air at the meeting of this week's Fed, analysts say that they believe that the decision of the Fed to be cut would have come whatever its campaign.

“The president's policies certainly provoke the economic activity which obliges the hand of the Fed,” said Art Hogan, chief strategist of the market at B. Riley Wealth.

“The president of the president of the Fed to reduce rates, I think, had no impact.”

How do interest rates have an impact on you or your business? Contact here or use the form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3e75y90pw0o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos