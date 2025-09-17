



Government coordinators are expected by more patients and immediate families in the next few weeks through the safe arrival of Gajan children who are severely sick in the UK.

Severe sick children from Gaza who needed emergency treatment have recently arrived safely with their immediate families in the UK.

As part of the evacuation of Gaza, these young patients are currently receiving urgent medical services needed at NHS Hospital, and immediate families are receiving appropriate support during the stay.

Gaza's medical situation is still difficult, but it is still difficult because many people cannot increase the difficulties of those who need basic level of treatment and professional treatment and support.

Task Force between the government has been intensively striving to adjust this complex humanitarian operation in recent weeks.

Children and immediate families were evacuated from Gaza to Jordan, supported by the British embassy staff, and strong security checks were carried out before arriving in England.

WES Streeting Minister of Health and Social Social Social Copy said:

No one can worry about the fatal influence of the war on the children of Gaza, and we cannot imagine the fear and suffering of the family. Forcing us to act is the destructive situation of the soul.

All children are qualified to have a chance to heal, play, and simply dream. These young patients witnessed the horror that the child could not see, but this means the beginning of a journey for recovery.

This reflects the best of our NHS values ​​-when compassion, management and expertise are the most important.

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said:

Children are so often innocent victims. In the gaza where the medical system is destroyed and the hospital no longer functions, there is a serious child who cannot receive the medical services necessary for survival.

When we welcome the first children's group in the UK for emergency treatment, their arrival reflects our determined devotion and the power of international cooperation on humanitarian behavior.

We must significantly increase the protection of the medical infrastructure and health workers and the drug and supplies.

The government includes the World Health Organization, including the World Health Organization, the Jordan and the UK emergency medical team, the UK emergency medical team, and the UK emergency medical team, and the NHS clinical team to provide medical services for life to these young patients. Thank you for all partners who support this operation.

As part of this humanitarian mission, more patients and immediate families are expected in the next few weeks.

Professor Meghana Pandit of NHS National Medical Director said:

These children are very bad and need urgent treatment, and we will do our best to provide a safe and safe place for them to be desperately needed.

NHS experts in hospitals all over the country provide important treatment to help these children and their families. We are very grateful to hospitals, employees and volunteers who support these efforts.

These patients and their families have suffered unimaginable trials, and their privacy is the most important. For this reason, the government will not provide more information about treatment or where to protect the patient's confidentiality and personal safety.

The UK continues to urge the Israeli government to receive medical care such as expansion of medical evacuation and allowing medicines and supplies to the gaza.

The government is clear about the necessity of immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages cruelly detained by Hamas, the unlimited flow of humanitarian aid to the gaza, and the way to two weeks.

Background information

The prime minister announced on July 25, 2025, A medical evacuation.

The UK is working with the World Health Organization (WHO), which plays an important role in supporting the medical evacuation of Gaza.

This is a humanitarian mission that publicly supports funds.

Children are accompanied by immediate families, including parents or guardians and brothers and sisters under 18 years of age.

This severely painful and vulnerable patient and their family's safety, privacy and welfare remain our absolute priority. To protect the confidentiality of the patient, we will not provide additional operation details for treatment or whereabouts.

For more information, see the UKS response on the situation.

