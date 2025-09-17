



Accra, Ghana (AP), the authorities of Ghana pushed allegations on Tuesday that four African immigrants recently expelled by the United States remain in Ghanaian detention, reiterating their assertion that all these migrants have been returned to their country of origin.

The government said on Monday that the 14 deportees had been returned to their country of origin in West Africa. On Tuesday, Ghanas' presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in an interview with the Associated Press that 13 Nigerians had been sent home on a bus and that a Gambian had been sent home on a plane.

The lawyers of four of the Nigerians declared on Monday in American judicial deposits and during interviews with the AP that the four were still detained in an establishment in Ghana. Lawyers said the Nigerians faced the persecution in their country of origin, but a judge rejected their request for a court to return them to the United States, although it expressed its alarm to deportations.

The Ghanaian government spokesman denied knowledge of such an installation. None of them stay in this country. No one is detained in any camp and Nobodys' right has been mistreated, said ofosu about deportees during a telephone interview.

The AP could not independently check the current location of deportees. However, a lawyer for the Gambian individual, from another law firm, confirmed that his client was in Gambia.

Nigerian and Gambian government officials said they were neither informed of deportations nor involved in the process.

The American judge will not intervene in the deportations

Meanwhile, an American judge said that she was powerless to prevent Ghana from returning the deportees under his custody in their country of origin, refusing to intervene in the case, in a victory for the administration of US President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said five of the African deportees have been prohibited from being sent directly from the United States to their country of origin due to a probability of persecution, his hands are linked to Ghana.

However, she said that the deportations seemed to be against an international treaty on torture, claiming that it was alarmed and dismayed by the rider governments acceptance of the complainants Ultimate Transfer to the countries where they are faced with torture and persecution.

Chutkan distinguished him from the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was tried by the courts as having been wrongly sent by the administration in a prison of his native Salvador. In the case of Africa, unlike Abrego Garcia, she wrote, the administration could legally send the deportees to Ghana.

The American Department of Internal Security did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The Trump administration has sought ways to dissuade immigrants from illegally entering the United States and withdrawing those who have already done so, in particular those accused of crimes and including those who cannot be easily expelled to their country of origin.

The administration, faced with court decisions that people cannot be returned to their country of origin, have more and more tried to send them to third countries under agreements with these governments.

Ghana has joined Eswatini, Rwanda and South Sudan as African countries who have received migrants from third countries that have been expelled from the United States

The trial brought on behalf of some of the migrants said they had been detained in force -style sets for 16 hours on a flight to Ghana on September 5 and detained for days in sordid conditions after their arrival. He said Ghana was doing the dirty job of Trump's administrations.

Riccardi reported on Colorado and Asudu from Dakar, Senegal. The writer Associated Press Abdoulie John in Banjul, Gambia, contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-ghana-deportations-trump-third-countries-africa-efbec16e3725e3065b2578ccc7a175a2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos