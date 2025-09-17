British inflation is offset by fuel prices, so the air rates are dropped | inflation





The UK's inflation has been held in August, and according to the official figure, the British banks maintain pressure on the furniture while preparing to maintain the cost to increase the cost of borrowing.

According to the National Statistics (ONS) figures, the annual inflation ratio measured by the consumer price index was 3.8%last month and the same level as in July, consistent with the urban economist's prediction.

The financial market predicts that bank policy makers will maintain interest rates at 4%at 4%on Thursday as a sign of inflation pressure, which lasts almost twice the target ratio of 2%.

In recent months, the headline rate has increased rapidly, and the ONS said in August that various price fluctuations are offset. The cost of air rates was the main downward driver, and the price of gasoline and diesel rose. Hotel accommodation costs are also lower than last year.

Food price inflation increased from 4.9%in July to 5.1%in August, with a slight increase in various vegetables, cheese and fish items. Chocolate prices increased by 15.4%, while beef, butter and coffee costs also increased rapidly.

Rachel Rachel Rachel Reeves is facing a strong investigation into labor economy management in a wide range of speculation on the tax increase of the fall budget on November 26.

The Business Group said that the donation of employer national insurance will be forced to reduce jobs and raise prices by 2024, including an increase of 25 billion won.

Mel Stride, the prime minister, said: The cost of borrowing has gained popularity for 27 years, and the working people and businesses are receiving more tax hikes to raise more taxes to pay for labor management.

Reeves said the government is taking action to help the household. I know that the family thinks it is hard and many economies are trapped. That's why I decided to lower the cost and support people who face higher bills.

The bank peaked at 4%and is likely to delay additional interest rate cuts. ThreadNeedle Street has reduced the cost of borrowing five times since the summer of 2024.

The city economists said there are signs of reducing inflation pressure. Inflation of consumer services, which banks monitor closely, have slowed from 5%to 4.7%in July. Core inflation, except for energy, food and tobacco prices, dropped from 3.8%to 3.6%.

Inflation decreased in the second half of 2022, the highest rate in the second half of 2022, the highest rate in the second half of 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine promotes the increase in energy and food prices.

The headline ratio dropped, but in April, the family was under new pressure after the tax rose, including energy and water, and the public price was regulated. ThreadNeedle Street also expressed concern about the rapidly rising food price, which was the hardest in the low -income household.

Economists say that extreme weather conditions are increasing food prices because climate emergency causes more droughts and floods and affects the harvest of the world. British food manufacturers and retailers said government regulations and taxes also affected.

Paul Nowak, the secretary -general of Trades Union Congress, urged banks to cut interest rates to alleviate pressure on workers, and high borrowing costs would hardly affect price hikes due to global challenges.

TUC Boss's maintaining interest rates will not lower these prices, but instead, TUC Boss said.

According to the official figures on Tuesday, the job market was cooled in July, while economic growth was still weakened and the bank was putting pressure on the bank to consider lowering interest rates. ONS will provide updated figures on retail sales and government finance on Friday. But analysts said there are concerns about stubborn inflation.

Martin Sartorius, a major economist at CBI Business Lobby Group, said: [MPC] In order not to change the interest rate tomorrow, MPC is facing delicate balance between signs of the cooling labor market and the risk of highly high price.

British inflation is the highest rate in the G7, surpassing a 2.9% headline ratio in the United States. This fee is larger than the eurozone of France (0.8%) and Germany (2.1%) in August and the flash estimates.

