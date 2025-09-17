The United Kingdom hopes 0% price on steel exports to us





An agreement proposed to remove prices on British steel exports to the United States has been suspended indefinitely, includes the BBC.

25% prices are currently applied to steel exports to the United States, which represent 6% of all British steel exports in volume and 9% in value.

Other countries are faced with prices of 50% and high-level government sources insist that the United Kingdom is in a competitive position compared to the others.

But hopes remain for better agreement, after President Donald Trump hinted the prices for British Steel before his second state visit to the United Kingdom.

Gareth Stace, director of UK Steel, said on Wednesday that industry was “disappointed”.

“On May 8, we were given this enticing overview that we could get a quota without a price,” he told the BBC Today program.

The United Kingdom and the United States signed a trade agreement in June which reduced prices on imports by car and aerospace in the United States, but has not accepted conditions for British Steel, leaving prices at 25%.

Stace said that despite the efforts of the British government, “it is not in their gift, it is in the donation of the American administration”.

Mr. Stace said there was hope that Trump's visit could lead to a better deal and added: “25% on unlimited exports could be better than a very restrictive quota without a price but paying 50% for everything else”.

Addressing journalists when he climbed the Air Force One, Trump said that he “helped” Great Britain to refine the UK's trade agreement.

“They want to see if they can refine the trade agreement a little,” he said

“We have concluded an agreement, and that's a lot, and I'm to help them.

“They would like to see if they could get a little better. So we will talk to them.”

His comments will be welcomed by Peter Kyle, the new business secretary, who said that the price for British Steel was being negotiated.

High government sources insist that “remains a path to zero”.

During the weekend, Liam Byrne, president of the work of the business and trade committee of the communes, said that the state visit was “not a simple competition” and warned the government that “we cannot escape the truth that Great Britain is now negotiating with its greatest partner in worse than the past”.

An agreement to reduce zero prices in a short time was welcomed with a certain fanfare at the time by the government and the industry in July.

As the 25% rate was imposed for the first time, steel leaders described this decision as “devastating”.

However, industry sources told the BBC on Tuesday that the news was disappointing, the United Kingdom had a comparative advantage over other producers who face 50%.

One added that he at least gave the industry a certain certainty in a world where a excess cheap steel made that many countries erect commercial obstacles to protect their national industry.

A British producer Steel told the BBC that they were “furious” with the situation.

The company, which has American customers and has seen opportunities to increase exports to the country, said that it would now find it difficult to compete with a price advantage compared to American Steel producers.

A government spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with the United States to ensure the certainty of British industry, protect qualified jobs and support economic growth within the framework of our change plan.”

“We are still the only country to benefit from a 25% rate on steel exports to the United States, strengthening our position as a source of high quality steel confidence.”

Andrew Griffith, secretary to business and ghost trade, criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer about development.

“The Prime Minister claimed the credit for negotiating steel prices to zero,” he said.

The hopes of a precipitated affair to remove the prices have completely hit the clocks while the American officials raised questions on the exports of the largest steel manufacturer in the Kingdom, which closed its stove highs – which means that steel is not made from zero in the United Kingdom – pending the completion of new electric arcs which should be completed in 2027.

The steel industry in the United Kingdom is in considerable financial distress. The government has resumed the management of factories belonging to Chinese in Scanthorpe while the Liberty Steel factories in Rotherham and Stocksbridge collapsed in government control last month.

