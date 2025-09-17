



France has proposed to restrict the use of the UK's military components from the EUS 115 billion defense fund, which can complicate negotiations on UKS entry.

Four diplomatic sources told Guardian that French officials proposed a 50%ceiling on the value of British components in a project that raised funds through the EUS 150 billion EUS security measures by the European (SAFE) fund.

The 150 billion loan system is part of the EUS drive, which can increase defense expenditures of $ 80 billion and rewrite the continent. The European Commission President of Ursula Von Der Leyen told Brussels's policy makers to praise this system on Tuesday that this idea assigned a loan to a member country within six months of the first six months.

The British British participation in the British was held in May, when Keir Starmer and Von Der Leyen signed the EU-UK security and defense partnership. Without this agreement, the UK could not supply more than 35% of the components of the safe funding project.

But the UK still needs to negotiate a technical contract to secure a greater role in defense companies, and the EU can impose a restriction on the UK's participation. The British government also needs to negotiate fees to participate in the system.

Before the EU member country talked with the Keir Starmers government, the EU member states prepared for a negotiation order for the European Commission.

The British and Committee will negotiate the UK's expenses and conditions in the UK in the next few weeks, but first, the EU needs unanimousness in that position.

Most member states oppose restrictions on British participation because they want flexibility rather than defense procurement. One EU diplomat portrayed the 50% limit as a classic French obsession.

France has long been advocating ideas for the autonomous European defense industry in the United States. Also, after Breksit, the UK argued that it could no longer benefit from the EUS single market.

The UK is not intended to apply for a loan to EU member states, but we hope that the UK defense company will benefit from Bonanja expenditure. Officially agreement for safety can make it easier for a British company to provide kits from small drones, ammunition and infantry weapons to artillery systems with in -depth strikes.

French permanent spokesman in Brussels said: The foundation for this is provided by a safe regulation, and some of the elements that some components should be out of the EUS industry.

The UK also needs to negotiate a fee for joining a system to cover administrative costs. Most EUS chief diplomats should discuss British position on the safety of the UK and the parallel text of Canada on Wednesday Wednesday, and recently signed a defense and security agreement with blocks.

Thomas Regnier, a spokesman for the European Commission of Defense, said: The United Kingdom is an essential partner and an ally of the EU, where the president signed security and defense partnership in May. They have a very advanced defense industry, and we share a lot of common interests, so we willing to sign a win -win contract to completely associate our safe tools.

The committee announced last week that 19 EU countries will receive safe loans. Poland accounts for almost a third of the total loans of 437 billion won. France and Hungary will borrow 16.2 billion, Romania 16.7 billion and Italy 14.9 billion, respectively. EU support loans can be used to lower the cost of borrowing from many member states, supply national troops or support Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/17/france-proposes-ceiling-on-value-of-uk-components-in-eu-defence-fund The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos